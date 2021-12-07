Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Poland
  Warsaw Stock Exchange
  PJP Makrum S.A.
  News
  7. Summary
    PJP   PLPROJP00018

PJP MAKRUM S.A.

(PJP)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PJP Makrum S A : Investor's newsletter – November 2021

12/07/2021 | 04:22am EST
We continue to create the newsletterof PJP MAKRUM S.A. - monthly publications informing about the most important events from the company. Colportage of a company newslettis another step we take in building new, open communication policy and to inform our current and future shareholders about small and larger successes of the company, good business relationships with our contractors, our new products and projects, as well as all other events from the company's everyday operation.

In the November newsletter, we mainly present information and initiatives related to the publication of the financial statements for the three quarters of 2021 of PJP Makrum. We also collect vodcasts and other information from the previous month related to the companies of the Industrial Group.

﻿﻿﻿

Disclaimer

PJP Makrum SA published this content on 07 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 December 2021 09:21:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 342 M 84,0 M 84,0 M
Net income 2020 14,9 M 3,65 M 3,65 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 6,47x
Yield 2020 2,11%
Capitalization 74,2 M 18,2 M 18,2 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,36x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,28x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 34,3%
Chart PJP MAKRUM S.A.
Duration : Period :
PJP Makrum S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Piotr Szczeblewski Chairman-Management Board
Dariusz Skrocki Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rafal Maria Jerzy Member-Supervisory Board
Slawomir Ireneusz Winiecki Member-Supervisory Board
Marcin Pawel Marczuk Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PJP MAKRUM S.A.-22.98%18
OTIS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION19.10%35 685
KONE OYJ-9.39%34 827
SCHINDLER HOLDING AG0.42%28 369
DAIFUKU CO., LTD.-25.24%10 596
ZARDOYA OTIS, S.A.22.86%3 724