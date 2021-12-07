PJP Makrum S A : Investor's newsletter – November 2021

We continue to create the newsletterof PJP MAKRUM S.A. - monthly publications informing about the most important events from the company. Colportage of a company newslettis another step we take in building new, open communication policy and to inform our current and future shareholders about small and larger successes of the company, good business relationships with our contractors, our new products and projects, as well as all other events from the company's everyday operation.

In the November newsletter, we mainly present information and initiatives related to the publication of the financial statements for the three quarters of 2021 of PJP Makrum. We also collect vodcasts and other information from the previous month related to the companies of the Industrial Group.

