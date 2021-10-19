Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Poland
  Warsaw Stock Exchange
  PJP Makrum S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PJP   PLPROJP00018

PJP MAKRUM S.A.

(PJP)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Warsaw Stock Exchange - 10/18
15.2 PLN   -0.65%
10/12PJP MAKRUM S A : paid another dividend
PU
10/05PJP MAKRUM S A : Investor's newsletter – September 2021
PU
09/29PJP MAKRUM S A : Dividend day in PJP Makrum
PU
Summary 
Summary

PJP Makrum S A : Makrum crushers combine modern technology with the brand's tradition

10/19/2021 | 05:02am EDT
PJP MAKRUM S.A. is a recognized manufacturer of machinery and equipment for the mining, chemical, cement and paper industries. A special group of machines with which the Group is well-known around the world are Makrum crushers.

[Link]

Thanks to the extensive experience of specialists and attention to the smallest details in the creation process, Makrum is able to offer professionalism at every stage of the investment and timely implementation. Makrum machines are made based on technical documentation prepared by brand engineers or provided by the customer. In order to improve their knowledge in this field, the company's representatives took part in the first industry conference after a long break. "Mineral aggregates" is a meeting during which topics related to, inter alia, the quality of aggregates and building stone, the forecast of the functioning of the rock raw materials market or the exploitation of deposits and processing were discussed.


[Link]
[Link]

The segment of crushing and grinding machines of the PJP Makrum Industrial Group continues activities aimed at giving this area a primarily engineering character, focusing on its highly specialized products. Our motto is 'innovation supported by experience' - we want to include the 150-year history of the brand and innovative technological solutions according to which MAKRUM products are made. We are a leading manufacturer of crushing and grinding machines. It is an important product in the rich history of the PJP MAKRUM Group.

[Link]

One of the latest implementations of the machine segment is a roller crusher for the production of eco-pea coal, with an innovative system of replaceable modular working linings of the roller. It was built on an adjustable frame with an inspection platform.

[Link]

PJP Makrum SA published this content on 19 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2021 09:01:03 UTC.


All news about PJP MAKRUM S.A.
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 342 M 87,1 M 87,1 M
Net income 2020 14,9 M 3,79 M 3,79 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 6,47x
Yield 2020 2,11%
Capitalization 90,9 M 23,0 M 23,2 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,36x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,28x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 34,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Piotr Szczeblewski Chairman-Management Board
Dariusz Skrocki Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rafal Maria Jerzy Member-Supervisory Board
Slawomir Ireneusz Winiecki Member-Supervisory Board
Marcin Pawel Marczuk Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PJP MAKRUM S.A.-5.59%23
OTIS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION23.35%35 559
KONE OYJ-11.47%35 415
SCHINDLER HOLDING AG4.03%29 221
DAIFUKU CO., LTD.-21.08%11 107
INTERROLL HOLDING AG64.94%3 972