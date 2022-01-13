PJP Makrum S A : Publication of interim reports of PJP MAKRUM in 2021

PJP MAKRUM S.A., the Industrial Group announced the deadlines in which the company will publish consolidated and individual financial statements in the current year.The next interim report of the company will be the report for 2021, the publication of which is scheduled for March 31.

According to §80 sec. 1 of the Regulation of the Minister of Finance of 29 March 2018 regarding current and interim information provided by issuers of securities and conditions for recognizing information required by the law of a non-member state as equivalent, PJP Makrum has published the current report with dates of publication of annual, semi-annual and quarterly reports for the current year.

Its financial statements for the current year will be published on the following dates:

Individual quarterly reports of the parent company and consolidated quarterly reports:

- for the first quarter of 2022 - May 20, 2022.

- for the third quarter of 2022 - November 22, 2022.

Individual report for the first half of the parent company and consolidated report for the first half of 2022:

- September 7, 2022.

Individual annual report of the parent company and consolidated annual report for 2021:

- March 31, 2022.