Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Poland
  4. Warsaw Stock Exchange
  5. PJP Makrum S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PJP   PLPROJP00018

PJP MAKRUM S.A.

(PJP)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PJP Makrum S A : Publication of interim reports of PJP MAKRUM in 2021

01/13/2022 | 07:41am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PJP MAKRUM S.A., the Industrial Group announced the deadlines in which the company will publish consolidated and individual financial statements in the current year.The next interim report of the company will be the report for 2021, the publication of which is scheduled for March 31.

[Link]

According to §80 sec. 1 of the Regulation of the Minister of Finance of 29 March 2018 regarding current and interim information provided by issuers of securities and conditions for recognizing information required by the law of a non-member state as equivalent, PJP Makrum has published the current report with dates of publication of annual, semi-annual and quarterly reports for the current year.

Its financial statements for the current year will be published on the following dates:

Individual quarterly reports of the parent company and consolidated quarterly reports:
- for the first quarter of 2022 - May 20, 2022.
- for the third quarter of 2022 - November 22, 2022.

Individual report for the first half of the parent company and consolidated report for the first half of 2022:
- September 7, 2022.

Individual annual report of the parent company and consolidated annual report for 2021:
- March 31, 2022.

Disclaimer

PJP Makrum SA published this content on 13 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2022 12:40:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PJP MAKRUM S.A.
07:41aPJP MAKRUM S A : Publication of interim reports of PJP MAKRUM in 2021
PU
2021PJP MAKRUM S A : Promlift. Everything about manual pallet trucks.
PU
2021PJP MAKRUM S A : About the activities of Projprzem Budownictwo in Poznań and Wielkopo..
PU
2021PJP MAKRUM S A : Loading technology and export growth at Promstahl companies
PU
2021PJP MAKRUM S A : Investor's newsletter – November 2021
PU
2021PJP Makrum S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended Se..
CI
2021PJP MAKRUM S A : Vodcast and webinar after PJP Makrum's 3Q results – we're waiting f..
PU
2021Investor's newsletter – October 2021
PU
2021PJP MAKRUM S A : Makrum crushers combine modern technology with the brand's tradition
PU
2021PJP MAKRUM S A : paid another dividend
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 342 M 86,6 M 86,6 M
Net income 2020 14,9 M 3,77 M 3,77 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 6,47x
Yield 2020 2,11%
Capitalization 74,8 M 18,9 M 18,9 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,36x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,28x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 34,3%
Chart PJP MAKRUM S.A.
Duration : Period :
PJP Makrum S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Piotr Szczeblewski Chairman-Management Board
Dariusz Skrocki Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rafal Maria Jerzy Member-Supervisory Board
Slawomir Ireneusz Winiecki Member-Supervisory Board
Marcin Pawel Marczuk Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PJP MAKRUM S.A.0.81%19
OTIS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION-0.14%36 934
KONE OYJ-1.49%36 744
SCHINDLER HOLDING AG-1.64%28 284
DAIFUKU CO., LTD.-1.28%10 192
ZARDOYA OTIS, S.A.-0.84%3 777