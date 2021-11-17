Log in
    PJP   PLPROJP00018

PJP MAKRUM S.A.

(PJP)
PJP Makrum S A : Vodcast and webinar after PJP Makrum's 3Q results – we're waiting for your questions!

11/17/2021 | 06:48am EST
On Thursday, November 18, PJP Makrum S.A. will publish the financial results for the three quarters of 2021. Feel free to ask questions about the published report and about the activities of the Industrial Group. The President of the Management Board of PJP Makrum, Piotr Szczeblewski, will answer them during the company's vodcast and during a webinar with the Portal Analiz.

[Link]

Vodcast on the YouTube channel of Grupa Kapitałowa IMMOBILE

The day after the publication of the report, President Piotr Szczeblewski will answer questions about the results, activities and prospects of PJP Makrum, during the result vodcast, which will be available on the YouTube channel of Grupa Kapitałowej IMMOBILE and on the Facebook profile of PJP Makrum. We wait for questions until Friday, 11:00. They can be asked via Facebook or via e-mail.

Webinar with Portal Analiz

On Tuesday, November 23 at 11:00 am, the president will meet the users of the Analysis Portal to answer their questions during the webinar. Access to the meeting is open, you can set a notification about this meeting at this link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BcRPyaAHiaw

Disclaimer

PJP Makrum SA published this content on 17 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2021 11:47:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
