  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Poland
  4. Warsaw Stock Exchange
  5. PJP Makrum S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PJP   PLPROJP00018

PJP MAKRUM S.A.

(PJP)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
Summary

PJP Makrum S A : Recommendation of the Management Board regarding the payment of dividends in 2021

06/08/2021 | 03:45am EDT
Management Board of PJP MAKRUM S.A. announced the adoption of a resolution on sharing the company's profit with its shareholders in 2021. It was decided to recommend a dividend payment of PLN 0.34 per share.

[Link]

PJP Makrum informed in the current report about the resolution of the management board on the recommendation regarding the allocation of the profit for 2020. Pursuant to it, the management board decided to submit to the company's supervisory board, in order to recommend it for approval to the Annual General Meeting, a proposal on the allocation of the net profit for 2020 (PLN 4,105 thousand) to the payment of a dividend in the amount of PLN 2,034,123.44, i.e. PLN 0.34 per share. The remaining part of the profit was recommended to be kept as the company's supplementary capital.

The dividend is part of the company's profit (after tax) which is paid to the shareholders. The payment of the dividend is possible in the year in which the company achieved a positive financial result, and its amount depends on the amount of the generated profit. The holders of all shares are entitled to the payment of the same dividend per share. The payment of dividends is decided by the general meeting of shareholders, which takes place after the end of the financial year and approval of the company's financial statements.

[Link]

The final decision regarding the dividend and profit allocation will be made by the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of PJP Makrum, which will be held on June 28, 2021 in Bydgoszcz.

In its history, PJP MAKRUM has already had several dividend payments. If the General Meeting of Shareholders makes a positive decision on the next payout, it will be the fourth year in a row that the company has been continuously sharing profits with its shareholders.

Disclaimer

PJP Makrum SA published this content on 08 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2021 07:44:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 342 M 93,2 M 93,2 M
Net income 2020 14,9 M 4,05 M 4,05 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 6,47x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 98,7 M 26,9 M 26,9 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,36x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,28x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 34,3%
Chart PJP MAKRUM S.A.
Duration : Period :
PJP Makrum S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Piotr Szczeblewski Chairman-Management Board
Dariusz Skrocki Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rafal Maria Jerzy Member-Supervisory Board
Slawomir Ireneusz Winiecki Member-Supervisory Board
Marcin Pawel Marczuk Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PJP MAKRUM S.A.2.48%27
KONE OYJ0.99%42 360
OTIS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION18.24%34 276
SCHINDLER HOLDING AG10.32%31 833
DAIFUKU CO., LTD.-26.65%10 799
INTERROLL HOLDING AG38.78%3 433