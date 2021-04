At the beginning of April, another, fourth branch of the Projprzem Budownictwo company began its operation. After Bydgoszcz, Poznań and Wrocław, the company will also manage projects from Warsaw.

[Link]

Before April 1, 2021, Projprzem Budownictwo carried out projects from three branches of the company: in Poznań, Bydgoszcz and Wrocław. At the beginning of April, it opens a new one, this time in Warsaw. So far, the company has implemented projects in industrial, commercial, office and residential construction, mainly in the Wielkopolskie, Kujawsko-Pomorskie and Dolnośląskie voivodeships. Now, this scope can be extended to other areas of the country. - We are also planning further branches - says Dariusz Paprzycki, president of the company's management board.

[Link]

In 2019, the industrial construction segment recorded a very dynamic, as much as 94.4% increase in sales (+ PLN 89.1 million compared to 2019). The company starts the year 2021 with a portfolio of orders of PLN 100 million to be completed in each of the coming two years. Its goal is to focus on maintaining the level of profitability and increasing the sales volume.

Projprzem Budownictwo has been operating within the structures of Grupa Kapitałowa Immobile and the PJP Makrum Industrial Group since 2017. In the first months after the reactivation of industrial construction, formerly the traditional activity of Projprzem, the company aimed at smaller contracts, in the range of 20-40 million. However, from the very beginning there were large investments that Projprzem has been successfully implementing for a long time.

[Link]

- Currently, the two most important projects on which we are working are the construction of the 'Perfumiarnia' estate in Poznań (contract value of nearly PLN 75 million) and the expansion of the gas compressor station in Odolanów (contact value of approximately PLN 85 million). Works in 'Perfumiarnia' are currently at the garage stage, while earthworks, piling and foundation preparation are taking place in Odolanów - reveals Dariusz Paprzycki. - The most complex technical project that we had the opportunity to implement is also behind us, i.e. the expansion of the Bridgestone production plant in Poznań.