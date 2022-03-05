Log in
    AKRN   RU0009028674

PJSC ACRON

(AKRN)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed Moscow Micex - RTS  -  02/22 10:48:35 am
14052 RUB   +9.32%
PJSC ACRON : Fitch Downgrades Acron's Credit Rating to «B»
PU
Miscellaneous
GL
Factbox-Commodity supplies at risk after Russia invades Ukraine
RE
Miscellaneous

03/05/2022 | 03:31am EST
05 March 2022

Fitch Downgrades Acron’s Credit Rating to «B»

Fitch Ratings downgraded Acron's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'B' from ‘BB-’ and placed ratings on Rating Watch Negative (RWN) following the agency’s downgrade of Russia's sovereign ratings.


Media Contacts:

Sergey Dorofeev
Anastasia Gromova
Tatiana Smirnova
Public Relations
Phone: +7 (495) 777-08-65 (ext. 5196)

Investor Contacts:

Ilya Popov
Strategy and Investor Relations
Phone: +7 (495) 745-77-45 (ext. 5252)

Background Information

Acron Group is a leading vertically integrated mineral fertiliser producer in Russia and globally, with chemical production facilities in Veliky Novgorod (Acron) and Smolensk region (Dorogobuzh). The Group owns and operates a phosphate mine in Murmansk region (North-Western Phosphorous Company, NWPC) and is implementing a potash development project in Perm Krai (Verkhnekamsk Potash Company, VPC). It owns transportation and logistics infrastructure, including three Baltic seaport terminals and distribution networks in Russia and China. Acron subsidiary North Atlantic Potash Inc. (NAP) holds mining leases and an exploration permit for ten parcels of the potassium salt deposit at Prairie Evaporite, Saskatchewan, Canada. Acron also holds a minority stake (19.8%) in Polish Grupa Azoty S.A., one of the largest chemical producers in Europe.

In 2020, the Group sold 7.8 million tonnes of its main products to 74 countries, with Russia, Brazil, Europe and the United States as key markets.

In 2020, the Group posted consolidated IFRS revenue of RUB 119,864 million (USD 1,661 million), with EBITDA of RUB 35,311 million (USD 489 million). Acron’s shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange and its global depositary receipts are traded at the London Stock Exchange (ticker AKRN). Acron employs over 11,000 people.

For more information about Acron Group, please visit www.acron.ru/en.




© GlobeNewswire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 862 M - -
Net income 2021 1 173 M - -
Net Debt 2021 713 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 7,95%
Capitalization 6 221 M 4 225 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,42x
EV / Sales 2022 1,58x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 5,71%
Chart PJSC ACRON
Duration : Period :
PJSC Acron Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 169,24 $
Average target price 149,81 $
Spread / Average Target -11,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vladimir Yakovlevich Kunitsky Chief Executive Officer
Aleksey Vladislavovich Milenkov Finance Director
Alexander Valerievich Popov Chairman
Yury Nikolayevich Malyshev Senior Independent Director
Nikolay Bagratovich Arutyunov Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PJSC ACRON13.71%4 225
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD-7.15%29 649
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY-0.91%22 203
THE MOSAIC COMPANY41.66%20 500
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.28.92%18 056
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA0.70%12 793