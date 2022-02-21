Log in
PJSC Acron : Acron Group's Video Wins Digital Communications Awards 2022

02/21/2022 | 07:51am EST
Acron Group's brand video Building a New Future won the Digital Communications Awards 2022 in the Digital Media & Instruments nomination.

The video demonstrates the importance of the future that Acron Group and its partners and employees are building by pooling effort, knowledge, and expertise in the production and application of mineral fertilisers.

The goal is to enhance the Company's transparency, client involvement, and communication with partners, while drawing attention to the problem of world hunger.

The judging panel praised Acron video, which featured 3D graphics, and footage shot at Acron Group's production sites in the footprint regions, for involving Russian and international experts and for their teamwork.

The Digital Communications Awards were established by the Russian Association of Communication Directors and Corporate Publishing and MediaBusiness Publishing House in 2013 to promote major digital communication achievements and products that use new technologies and tools. In 2022, 200 projects competed in 42 nominations.

Disclaimer

Acron OAO published this content on 21 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2022 12:50:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
