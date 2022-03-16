Log in
    AKRN   RU0009028674

PJSC ACRON

(AKRN)
  Report
02/25 10:48:35 am EST
14052 RUB   +9.32%
PJSC Acron : NWPC Commissions New Equipment at its Underground Mine

03/16/2022 | 11:08am EDT
North-Western Phosphorous Company, a member of Acron Group, expanded its fleet with three new underground machines worth over RUB 170 million to support increased ore production at its underground mine.

The Sandvik LH514 loader is the perfect choice for underground mining. The combination of underground loader and 14-metric-tonne underground hauler with integrated weighing machine offers excellent operator ergonomics and uninterrupted high productivity with low cost per loaded tonne.

Two modern 45-tonne Sandvik TH545i underground dump trucks for transporting ore and rock are equipped with smart controls and an automated weighing system. Although sized like previous versions, the new vehicles can carry five additional tonnes of cargo, and their integrated electronic performance monitoring system with online data analysis help streamline labour-intensive processes and prevent downtime. The new self-propelled equipment complies with all safety standards.

NWPC CEO Yevgeny Sozinov says that these upgrades are just the start. 'Our new mining equipment, dispatching and positioning system, remote drilling, automatic seismic mine monitoring, and other digital solutions are just the first steps to digital transformation of the mining complex. All our efforts are aimed at ensuring safe working conditions'.

Disclaimer

Acron OAO published this content on 16 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 862 M - -
Net income 2021 1 173 M - -
Net Debt 2021 713 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 7,95%
Capitalization 6 221 M 4 920 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,42x
EV / Sales 2022 1,58x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 5,71%
Chart PJSC ACRON
Duration : Period :
PJSC Acron Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 169,24 $
Average target price 149,81 $
Spread / Average Target -11,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vladimir Yakovlevich Kunitsky Chief Executive Officer
Aleksey Vladislavovich Milenkov Finance Director
Alexander Valerievich Popov Chairman
Yury Nikolayevich Malyshev Senior Independent Director
Nikolay Bagratovich Arutyunov Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PJSC ACRON13.71%4 920
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD-18.90%24 472
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY5.55%23 652
THE MOSAIC COMPANY48.71%21 520
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.34.02%19 665
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA-3.87%12 086