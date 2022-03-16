PJSC Acron : NWPC Commissions New Equipment at its Underground Mine

North-Western Phosphorous Company, a member of Acron Group, expanded its fleet with three new underground machines worth over RUB 170 million to support increased ore production at its underground mine.



The Sandvik LH514 loader is the perfect choice for underground mining. The combination of underground loader and 14-metric-tonne underground hauler with integrated weighing machine offers excellent operator ergonomics and uninterrupted high productivity with low cost per loaded tonne.



Two modern 45-tonne Sandvik TH545i underground dump trucks for transporting ore and rock are equipped with smart controls and an automated weighing system. Although sized like previous versions, the new vehicles can carry five additional tonnes of cargo, and their integrated electronic performance monitoring system with online data analysis help streamline labour-intensive processes and prevent downtime. The new self-propelled equipment complies with all safety standards.



NWPC CEO Yevgeny Sozinov says that these upgrades are just the start. 'Our new mining equipment, dispatching and positioning system, remote drilling, automatic seismic mine monitoring, and other digital solutions are just the first steps to digital transformation of the mining complex. All our efforts are aimed at ensuring safe working conditions'.

