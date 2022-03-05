Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Russia
  Moscow Micex - RTS
  PJSC Acron
  News
  Summary
    AKRN   RU0009028674

PJSC ACRON

(AKRN)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed Moscow Micex - RTS  -  02/22 10:48:35 am
14052 RUB   +9.32%
06:19aPJSC ACRON : Plodorodie Agribusiness Holding to Build Grain-Drying Complex in Nizhny Novgorod Region
PU
03:59aPJSC ACRON : Fitch Downgrades Acron's Credit Rating to «B»
PU
03:31aMiscellaneous
GL
Summary 
PJSC Acron : Plodorodie Agribusiness Holding to Build Grain-Drying Complex in Nizhny Novgorod Region

PJSC Acron : Plodorodie Agribusiness Holding to Build Grain-Drying Complex in Nizhny Novgorod Region

03/05/2022 | 06:19am EST
Plodorodie Agribusiness Holding (a member of Acron Group) will build a grain-drying complex in Lukoyanov, Nizhny Novgorod region, in 2022.

Deliveries of grain-drying and transportation equipment are underway as part of the investment project's first stage, which will cost RUB 199 million. The second stage will include construction of a 60,000-tonne grain elevator by 2025.

The goal of the project is for Plodorodie-Lukoyanov to have its own infrastructure for pre-treatment, drying, and storage of finished products. Plodorodie also plans to construct administrative buildings, products and materials storage facilities, and agricultural equipment repair shops.
Plodorodie CEO Arkady Sverdlov is confident that the commissioning of the new grain-drying complex will help the Company bring its business to a brand-new level. 'The new production facilities will bring in additional jobs, which will definitely have a positive impact on the social infrastructure in Lukoyanov district'.

Plodorodie-Lukoyanov is one of the fastest growing agribusiness companies and among the region's top three growers producing the highest yields of grain, oil, and legume crops. The Company employs 90 people and cultivates 11,000 hectares, producing 27,000 tonnes of gross harvest.

Acron Group established Plodorodie Agribusiness Holding in 2008 to run agricultural projects, test the Group's advanced fertiliser brands, and improve their application techniques. Plodorodie comprises four agribusiness companies: Kubris (Krasnodar Krai), Zvyaginki (Orel region), Plodorodie-Lukoyanov (Nizhny Novgorod region), and Plodorodie-Saratov (Saratov region), with a total of 44 hectares under crop.

Disclaimer

Acron OAO published this content on 05 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 March 2022 11:18:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 862 M - -
Net income 2021 1 173 M - -
Net Debt 2021 713 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 7,95%
Capitalization 6 221 M 4 225 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,42x
EV / Sales 2022 1,58x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 5,71%
Managers and Directors
Vladimir Yakovlevich Kunitsky Chief Executive Officer
Aleksey Vladislavovich Milenkov Finance Director
Alexander Valerievich Popov Chairman
Yury Nikolayevich Malyshev Senior Independent Director
Nikolay Bagratovich Arutyunov Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PJSC ACRON13.71%4 225
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD-7.15%29 649
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY-0.91%22 203
THE MOSAIC COMPANY41.66%20 500
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.28.92%18 056
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA0.70%12 793