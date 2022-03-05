PJSC Acron : Plodorodie Agribusiness Holding to Build Grain-Drying Complex in Nizhny Novgorod Region

Plodorodie Agribusiness Holding (a member of Acron Group) will build a grain-drying complex in Lukoyanov, Nizhny Novgorod region, in 2022.



Deliveries of grain-drying and transportation equipment are underway as part of the investment project's first stage, which will cost RUB 199 million. The second stage will include construction of a 60,000-tonne grain elevator by 2025.



The goal of the project is for Plodorodie-Lukoyanov to have its own infrastructure for pre-treatment, drying, and storage of finished products. Plodorodie also plans to construct administrative buildings, products and materials storage facilities, and agricultural equipment repair shops.

Plodorodie CEO Arkady Sverdlov is confident that the commissioning of the new grain-drying complex will help the Company bring its business to a brand-new level. 'The new production facilities will bring in additional jobs, which will definitely have a positive impact on the social infrastructure in Lukoyanov district'.



Plodorodie-Lukoyanov is one of the fastest growing agribusiness companies and among the region's top three growers producing the highest yields of grain, oil, and legume crops. The Company employs 90 people and cultivates 11,000 hectares, producing 27,000 tonnes of gross harvest.



Acron Group established Plodorodie Agribusiness Holding in 2008 to run agricultural projects, test the Group's advanced fertiliser brands, and improve their application techniques. Plodorodie comprises four agribusiness companies: Kubris (Krasnodar Krai), Zvyaginki (Orel region), Plodorodie-Lukoyanov (Nizhny Novgorod region), and Plodorodie-Saratov (Saratov region), with a total of 44 hectares under crop.

