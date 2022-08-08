Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. PJSC Aeroflot
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AFLT   RU0009062285

PJSC AEROFLOT

(AFLT)
  Report
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  2022-07-07
27.60 RUB   -0.65%
12:23pAirbus delivered 46 jets in July, books big China order
RE
12:01pEXCLUSIVE : Russia starts stripping jetliners for parts as sanctions bite
RE
08/03Moscow-Seychelles Direct - Aeroflot Expected to Resume Flights in October
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Airbus delivered 46 jets in July, books big China order

08/08/2022 | 12:23pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Undelivered Airbus A320neo-family airplanes are seen parked outside the European plane-maker's factory in Blagnac

PARIS (Reuters) - Airbus delivered 46 jets in July, bringing physical deliveries so far this year to 343 aircraft - just under half way towards the planemaker's revised full-year target of 700.

Airbus also said in a monthly update on Monday that it had formally booked a major order for almost 300 jets from the main airlines in China, announced last month. [L1N2YI0M4]

However, it cancelled orders for four A350s from Aeroflot, representing 30% of the outstanding orders for the jet from the sanctions-hit Russian airline.

July's tally of 46 deliveries, held back by a shortage of engines, confirmed a Reuters report last week that Airbus had delivered just over 45 jetliners in July.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Jan Harvey)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE 1.22% 106.06 Real-time Quote.-6.75%
PJSC AEROFLOT -0.65% 27.6 End-of-day quote.-53.19%
Analyst Recommendations on PJSC AEROFLOT
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 7 778 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 1,29x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 050 M 1 093 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,13x
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 25,6%
Chart PJSC AEROFLOT
PJSC Aeroflot Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,44 $
Average target price 0,29 $
Spread / Average Target -33,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sergei Alexandrovsky Chief Executive Officer
Andrey Chikhanchin Deputy CEO-Commerce & Finance
Vitaly Gennadyevich Savelyev Chairman
Igor Viktorovich Parakhin Director-Technical & Deputy CEO
Vladimir Nikolaevitch Antonov First Deputy Chief Executive Officer-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PJSC AEROFLOT-53.19%1 093
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED8.62%25 285
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-15.71%21 024
AIR CHINA LIMITED13.97%17 718
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-17.18%14 562
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-9.42%13 962