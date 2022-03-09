Log in
    AFLT   RU0009062285

PJSC AEROFLOT

(AFLT)
  Report
News 
Summary

Airbus delivered 79 jets in Jan-Feb

03/09/2022 | 02:11am EST
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Airbus is pictured at the entrance of Airbus Delivery Center in Colomiers near Toulouse

PARIS (Reuters) - Airbus delivered 79 jetliners in the first two months of the year as it targets annual deliveries of 720 jets, the European planemaker said on Wednesday.

It also posted 149 gross orders or a net total of 55 after cancellations.

Deliveries included an A350 for Russian flag carrier Aeroflot which left Toulouse for Moscow on Feb 24, hours after Russia invaded Ukraine, according to Flightradar24 data.

Further Western plane deliveries to Russia have been suspended by sanctions following the invasion.

U.S. rival Boeing said on Tuesday it had delivered 54 airplanes so far this year and sold 114 jets or 107 after cancellations, but before accounting adjustments.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE 0.15% 94.13 Real-time Quote.-16.22%
PJSC AEROFLOT 2.91% 36.74 Delayed Quote.-37.90%
THE BOEING COMPANY 2.74% 173.8 Delayed Quote.-15.97%
TIM S.A. 1.04% 12.63 Delayed Quote.-4.33%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -7.90% 119.72 Delayed Quote.73.81%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 8 650 M - -
Net income 2022 45,0 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 0,81x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 062 M 680 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,12x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,10x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 40,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 0,44 $
Average target price 0,86 $
Spread / Average Target 93,1%
Managers and Directors
Mikhail Igorevich Poluboyarinov Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrey Chikhanchin Deputy CEO-Commerce & Finance
Vitaly Gennadyevich Savelyev Chairman
Igor Viktorovich Parakhin Director-Technical & Deputy CEO
Vladimir Nikolaevitch Antonov First Deputy Chief Executive Officer-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PJSC AEROFLOT-37.90%680
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-22.95%19 180
AIR CHINA LIMITED0.00%17 804
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-3.21%15 865
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-19.70%15 087
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED0.19%13 375