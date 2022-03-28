Hard landing: Lessors lose hope of getting Russian planes back

(Repeats MARCH 25 story with no changes)
* Aviation sector faces new hit, after earlier airspace ban
* Most leased planes still flying Russian routes
* Over 50% of foreign-owned planes now registered in Russia
* Most lessors have less than 10% of portfolio in Russia
March 25 (Reuters) - As the clock runs down to Monday's
sanctions deadline for Russian airlines to hand back more than
400 leased planes worth almost $10 billion, foreign lessors are
fast losing hope that they will get their aircraft back.
Most of the planes are still flying Russian domestic routes,
IBA consultancy says, although Bermuda and Ireland - where most
are registered - have suspended airworthiness certificates which
usually means they should be grounded.
Aviation was an early business casualty of Moscow's invasion
of Ukraine, as the West and Russia imposed tit-for-tat airspace
bans. Now, lessors face big writedowns or a long insurance
battle as the March 28 deadline looms for terminating plane
leases under European Union sanctions.
"I'm afraid that we are going to witness the largest sort of
theft of aircraft in the history of commercial civil aviation,"
said Volodymyr Bilotkach, an associate professor of air
transport management at Singapore Institute of Technology.
Dual registration is not allowed under international rules,
but Russia has already moved more than half of the foreign-owned
aircraft to its own registry after passing a law permitting
this, Russia's government said on Wednesday.
The government also said 78 planes leased to Russian
carriers had been seized while abroad and would not fly back to
Russia, Interfax news agency said on Tuesday.
Major aircraft lessor Avolon has terminated all its Russian
airline leases and repossessed four of the 14 owned aircraft on
lease with Russian airlines outside the country, a source
familiar with the matter said on Friday.
It wasn't clear if the four planes were part of the 78
reported by Moscow.
Although the planes are insured, the unprecedented nature
and scale of the potential losses will likely mean years of
litigation between lessors and insurers before any decisions on
payouts are taken, analysts say.
And even if the planes are repossessed, the recoverable
value would be in question because the aircraft must have
accurate maintenance records to ensure they have been fitted
with genuine, traceable components - another area targeted by
Western sanctions on Russia.
Although the total value of the planes is huge, the impact
on individual leasing firms may still be manageable even if
writedowns are required as aircraft leased to Russian airlines
account for less than 10% of most leasing firm portfolios.
"It's not going to cripple these businesses," said Brad
Dailey, a director at Alton Aviation Consultancy who previously
worked at Ireland-based leasing giant AerCap Holdings.
"What it does do in my view is it changes the future market
potential of Russia," he said.
COVERING LOSSES
Some private airlines have indicated their willingness to
hand back planes to the lessors, although it is unclear whether
the Russian government will approve the transactions.
Russia's UTair Airlines said on March 14 it would
withdraw from service all nine of its leased Boeing 737
NGs, citing owner requirements, a move that could preserve
longer-term relations after sanctions end.
Those planes have not flown since that announcement but
remain in Russia, data from flight tracking website
FlightRadar24 show.
In some cases, lessors have security deposits that could be
forfeit and could help cover a portion of any losses - but still
only a fraction of a plane's value.
For example, a security deposit on narrowbody plane worth
$20 million could be about $450,000, the equivalent of three
months rent, Alton's Dailey said.
Ratings agency KBRA said security deposits generally range
from one to four months of rent, depending on the credit
assessment of the airline leasing the plane.
Russian national carrier Aeroflot had been viewed
as the best credit risk before the invasion, industry sources
said, although that assessment no longer applies after Moscow's
move to register its planes in Russia.
A person at a Chinese lessor with exposure to Aeroflot said
no security deposits had been taken from the airline and said
insurance payouts appeared to be the only route to cover losses.
The lessor plans to begin insurance claims after the March
28 deadline has passed, said the person, who was not authorised
to speak publicly about the matter.
A source at another Chinese lessor with exposure to Aeroflot
said that, instead of taking a security deposit, it held U.S.
dollar letters of credit from Russian banks - but the source
said they had no effective value now because of Russian currency
controls imposed in response to financial sanctions.
At lower-tier airlines, lessors are more likely to have
stronger security deposits in place, Dailey said.
(Reporting by Jamie Freed in Sydney; Additional reporting by
Engen Tham in Shanghai and Padraic Halpin in Dublin; Editing by
Edmund Blair and Jan Harvey)