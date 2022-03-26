Moscow Exchange to resume shares and bond trading in normal mode on Monday -central bank

March 26 (Reuters) - The Russian central bank said on
Saturday that the Moscow Exchange will resume trading on Monday,
with Russian shares and bonds in normal mode, albeit for half a
day.
It said the trading session will last from 9:50 a.m. until
1:50 p.m. Moscow time (0650-1050 GMT).
The Russian market is gradually reopening and returning to
normal after a suspension caused by sweeping Western sanctions
that followed the beginning of what Russia calls "a special
operation" in Ukraine on Feb. 24.
Russia partially resumed some stock trading on Thursday
after a near month-long hiatus. On Friday, stocks fell on their
second day of trading with losses led by flag
carrier Aeroflot.
Non-residents will still have to wait, though - they will be
barred from selling stocks and OFZ rouble bonds until April 1. A
ban on short selling also remained.
(Reporting by Reuters
Editing by Alexander Smith and Frances Kerry)