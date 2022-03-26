Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Russia
  Moscow Micex - RTS
  PJSC Aeroflot
  News
  Summary
    AFLT   RU0009062285

PJSC AEROFLOT

(AFLT)
  Report
Moscow Exchange to resume shares and bond trading in normal mode on Monday -central bank

03/26/2022 | 07:34am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A view shows Moscow Exchange office in Moscow

March 26 (Reuters) - The Russian central bank said on Saturday that the Moscow Exchange will resume trading on Monday, with Russian shares and bonds in normal mode, albeit for half a day.

It said the trading session will last from 9:50 a.m. until 1:50 p.m. Moscow time (0650-1050 GMT).

The Russian market is gradually reopening and returning to normal after a suspension caused by sweeping Western sanctions that followed the beginning of what Russia calls "a special operation" in Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Russia partially resumed some stock trading on Thursday after a near month-long hiatus. On Friday, stocks fell on their second day of trading with losses led by flag carrier Aeroflot.

Non-residents will still have to wait, though - they will be barred from selling stocks and OFZ rouble bonds until April 1. A ban on short selling also remained. (Reporting by Reuters Editing by Alexander Smith and Frances Kerry)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PJSC AEROFLOT -18.24% 25.1 Delayed Quote.-57.57%
RTS INDEX -2.70% 829.62 Delayed Quote.-48.01%
RUSSIA MOEX -3.66% 2484.13 Delayed Quote.-34.41%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 7 778 M - -
Net income 2022 45,0 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 0,73x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 594 M 594 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,08x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,05x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 40,7%
Chart PJSC AEROFLOT
Duration : Period :
PJSC Aeroflot Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,25 $
Average target price 0,65 $
Spread / Average Target 163%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mikhail Igorevich Poluboyarinov Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrey Chikhanchin Deputy CEO-Commerce & Finance
Vitaly Gennadyevich Savelyev Chairman
Igor Viktorovich Parakhin Director-Technical & Deputy CEO
Vladimir Nikolaevitch Antonov First Deputy Chief Executive Officer-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PJSC AEROFLOT-57.57%594
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-2.99%24 148
AIR CHINA LIMITED0.74%17 874
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-13.54%16 436
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-4.07%15 202
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.-1.37%14 017