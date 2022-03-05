Log in
    AFLT   RU0009062285

PJSC AEROFLOT

(AFLT)
News 
Summary

Russian airlines with foreign-leased planes told not to fly abroad from March 6

03/05/2022 | 06:02am EST
LONDON, March 5 (Reuters) - Russia's state aviation authority on Saturday recommended Russian airlines with foreign-leased aicraft to suspend flights of passengers and cargo abroad from Russia from March 6 and from foreign countries to Russia starting on March 8.

The European Union, Britain and United States and some other countries closed their airspace starting next week, part of a package of punitive measures after Russia invaded Ukraine. Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation." (Reporting by Reuters, Editing by Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PJSC AEROFLOT 2.91% 36.74 Delayed Quote.-37.90%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.17% 122 Delayed Quote.45.12%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 6 479 M - -
Net income 2021 -398 M - -
Net Debt 2021 8 993 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -2,64x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 062 M 721 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,55x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,12x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 40,7%
Chart PJSC AEROFLOT
Duration : Period :
PJSC Aeroflot Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PJSC AEROFLOT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 0,44 $
Average target price 0,86 $
Spread / Average Target 93,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mikhail Igorevich Poluboyarinov Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrey Chikhanchin Deputy CEO-Commerce & Finance
Vitaly Gennadyevich Savelyev Chairman
Igor Viktorovich Parakhin Director-Technical & Deputy CEO
Vladimir Nikolaevitch Antonov First Deputy Chief Executive Officer-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PJSC AEROFLOT-37.90%721
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-11.67%21 989
AIR CHINA LIMITED11.03%19 765
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED5.57%17 552
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-12.92%16 444
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED12.40%14 573