Russian airlines with foreign-leased planes told not to fly abroad from March 6

LONDON, March 5 (Reuters) - Russia's state aviation
authority on Saturday recommended Russian airlines with
foreign-leased aicraft to suspend flights of passengers and
cargo abroad from Russia from March 6 and from foreign countries
to Russia starting on March 8.
The European Union, Britain and United States and some other
countries closed their airspace starting next week, part of a
package of punitive measures after Russia invaded Ukraine.
Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation."
(Reporting by Reuters, Editing by Louise Heavens)