  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. PJSC Aeroflot
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AFLT   RU0009062285

PJSC AEROFLOT

(AFLT)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Sabre, Amadeus pull Russia's Aeroflot from ticket-booking systems

03/03/2022 | 03:55pm EST
A view shows a passenger plane of Aeroflot at Sheremetyevo International Airport in Moscow

(Reuters) - Travel booking software provider Sabre Corp said on Thursday it has terminated its distribution agreement with Aeroflot, hurting the Russian flag carrier's ability to sell tickets.

Spain's Amadeus IT Group SA has also begun suspending distribution of the state-backed airline's fares in its systems, and said it has stopped new commercial projects in Russia.

Sabre said it was taking "immediate steps" to remove Aeroflot's flight content from its global distribution system (GDS), a marketplace used by travel agencies and corporations to reserve flights.

GDS providers such as Amadeus and Sabre use software networks to distribute airline tickets.

"We are complying, and will continue to comply, with sanctions imposed against Russia," Sabre Chief Executive Officer Sean Menke said.

In response, Aeroflot said it would continue to carry passengers, RIA news agency reported.

The agency quoted a spokesperson as saying Aeroflot was working with a number of other providers and had its own system which allowed sales agents to work directly with the airline,

Sabre and Amadeus are the latest in a wave of companies to cut ties with Russian firms in the wake of broad sanctions against Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.

Sabre also said it would evaluate whether more actions were needed after taking into account legal considerations and any countermeasures that could be implemented in response.

(Reporting by Abhijith Ganapavaram in Bengaluru, Inti Landauro in Madrid and David Ljunggren in Ottawa; Editing by Aditya Soni, Devika Syamnath and Jonathan Oatis)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMADEUS IT GROUP, S.A. -5.27% 57.86 Delayed Quote.2.41%
GDS HOLDINGS LIMITED -6.14% 41.92 Delayed Quote.-5.34%
PJSC AEROFLOT 2.91% 36.74 Delayed Quote.-37.90%
SABRE CORPORATION -5.43% 9.495 Delayed Quote.16.88%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 7.50% 109.646 Delayed Quote.44.75%
Analyst Recommendations on PJSC AEROFLOT
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 6 479 M - -
Net income 2021 -398 M - -
Net Debt 2021 8 993 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -2,64x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 062 M 824 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,55x
EV / Sales 2022 1,33x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 40,7%
Chart PJSC AEROFLOT
Duration : Period :
PJSC Aeroflot Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends PJSC AEROFLOT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 0,44 $
Average target price 0,86 $
Spread / Average Target 94,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mikhail Igorevich Poluboyarinov Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrey Chikhanchin Deputy CEO-Commerce & Finance
Vitaly Gennadyevich Savelyev Chairman
Igor Viktorovich Parakhin Director-Technical & Deputy CEO
Vladimir Nikolaevitch Antonov First Deputy Chief Executive Officer-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PJSC AEROFLOT-37.90%798
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-2.66%24 231
AIR CHINA LIMITED9.19%19 354
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-5.70%18 096
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED3.64%17 084
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED14.15%14 024