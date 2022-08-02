Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. PJSC Aeroflot
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AFLT   RU0009062285

PJSC AEROFLOT

(AFLT)
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  2022-07-07
27.60 RUB   -0.65%
07/26PJSC AEROFLOT : Aeroflot Group Announces Operating Results for Q2 and 6 months 2022
PU
07/15PJSC AEROFLOT : Aeroflot announces government participation in share capital increase
PU
07/08Airbus reports flat first-half deliveries
RE
U.S. adds 25 Airbus planes operated by Russian airlines to export violation list

08/02/2022 | 10:06am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Ural Airlines Airbus A321 airplane takes off from the airport in Palma de Mallorca

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Commerce Department on Tuesday will add 25 Airbus airplanes operated by Russian airlines believed to violate U.S. export controls as part of the Biden administration's sanctions over the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the agency told Reuters.

The department has previously identified more than 150 Boeing airplanes and one Gulfstream plane that had flown into Russia from other countries since March 2 or into Belarus since April 8. The rules cover U.S. made airplanes as well as foreign made airplanes that have least 25% U.S. origin content. These are the first foreign airplanes added to the export control list.

The 25 Airbus A320, A321 and A330 airplanes are operated by Ural Airlines, S7 Airlines, Red Wings, Yamal Airlines, Nordwind, and I-Fly. The orders aim to deny the airlines access to refueling, spare parts and maintenance services.

"The United States and our partners applied sweeping, powerful export controls to industry sectors - such as aerospace - that Russia leverages to sustain its military aggression," said Commerce Department Export Enforcement chief Matthew Axelrod in a statement provided to Reuters. "Today's identification of 25 foreign-produced aircraft further degrades Russian airlines' ability to operate their fleets of both U.S. and EU airplanes."

The department has warned companies and other entities around the world that any refueling, maintenance, repair, or spare parts or services violate U.S. export controls and subject companies to U.S. enforcement actions.

The department previously issued orders denying export privileges to major Russian airlines including flag carrier Aeroflot, Aviastar, Azur Air, Nordwind Airlines, Pobeda, Rossiya, S7 Airlines, and Utair, as well as Belarus's flag carrier Belavia.

The Commerce Department has previously identified two airplanes owned by businessman Roman Abramovich as having likely violated export controls, including a 787 Dreamliner.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

By David Shepardson


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE 0.49% 102.98 Real-time Quote.-8.79%
PJSC AEROFLOT -0.65% 27.6 End-of-day quote.-53.19%
THE BOEING COMPANY -2.87% 164.26 Delayed Quote.-16.02%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -1.56% 59.8 Delayed Quote.-17.93%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 7 778 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 1,29x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 050 M 1 056 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,13x
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 25,6%
Chart PJSC AEROFLOT
Duration : Period :
PJSC Aeroflot Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,44 $
Average target price 0,29 $
Spread / Average Target -33,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sergei Alexandrovsky Chief Executive Officer
Andrey Chikhanchin Deputy CEO-Commerce & Finance
Vitaly Gennadyevich Savelyev Chairman
Igor Viktorovich Parakhin Director-Technical & Deputy CEO
Vladimir Nikolaevitch Antonov First Deputy Chief Executive Officer-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PJSC AEROFLOT-53.19%1 056
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED8.62%25 396
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-17.53%20 571
AIR CHINA LIMITED12.68%17 795
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-16.62%14 828
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-8.35%14 239