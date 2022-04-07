Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. PJSC Aeroflot
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AFLT   RU0009062285

PJSC AEROFLOT

(AFLT)
  Report
Delayed Moscow Micex - RTS  -  04/07 10:39:03 am EDT
37.52 RUB   +0.91%
10:52aUS Blocks Delivery of Aircraft Parts to Russia's Aeroflot, Other Airlines
MT
10:39aU.S. cracks down on Russian airlines after flights violated export controls
RE
03/31Rouble firms for ninth session in Moscow, stocks jump eyeing gas saga
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. cracks down on Russian airlines after flights violated export controls

04/07/2022 | 10:39am EDT
An Aeroflot passenger plane lands at an airport in Moscow

WASHINGTON/NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. Commerce Department issued enforcement actions against Aeroflot, Azur Air, and UTair on Thursday, saying the three Russian airlines violated American export controls issued in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The decision comes after the United States identified more than 170 Boeing airplanes that Russian airlines were operating in violation of U.S. sanctions, including about 40 Aeroflot Boeing 737 and 777 airplanes. Thursday's enforcement action denies the three airlines export privileges and targets the entire airlines, not specific planes.

Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Export Enforcement Matthew S. Axelrod said the government believes the orders mean "that Aeroflot, Azur Air and UTair and their fleet of aircraft will over time largely be unable to continue flying either internationally or domestically as they are now cut off from the international support and the U.S. parts and related services they need to maintain and support their fleets."

The Commerce Department said Aeroflot continued to fly airplanes it had placed restrictions on in March to Beijing, Delhi, Antalya and Istanbul, Dubai, and on some domestic Russian flights.

Any U.S.-origin aircraft or foreign aircraft that includes more than 25% controlled U.S.-origin content is subject to a license requirement if it is Russian-owned or operated and exported to Russia.

The United States, European Union and other countries have barred Russian planes from U.S. airspace.

Russia's biggest cargo airline Volga-Dnepr Group, said on March 18 it suspended all flights using Boeing aircraft due to Western sanctions. Volga-Dnepr said it stopped operations of two of its subsidiaries - AirBridgeCargo and Atran. S7, Russia's biggest private airline and second largest overall, also said on March 4 it was ceasing all international flights.

(Reporting by David Shepardson and Karen Freifeld; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

By David Shepardson and Karen Freifeld


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BE GROUP AB (PUBL) 8.06% 187.8 Delayed Quote.31.17%
PJSC AEROFLOT 0.81% 37.52 Delayed Quote.-37.15%
THE BOEING COMPANY -1.62% 175.9392 Delayed Quote.-9.27%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -4.92% 78.075 Delayed Quote.12.08%
Analyst Recommendations on PJSC AEROFLOT
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 7 778 M - -
Net income 2022 45,0 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 1,32x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 074 M 1 074 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,14x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,09x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 40,7%
Chart PJSC AEROFLOT
Duration : Period :
PJSC Aeroflot Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,45 $
Average target price 0,65 $
Spread / Average Target 45,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sergei Alexandrovsky Chief Executive Officer
Andrey Chikhanchin Deputy CEO-Commerce & Finance
Vitaly Gennadyevich Savelyev Chairman
Igor Viktorovich Parakhin Director-Technical & Deputy CEO
Vladimir Nikolaevitch Antonov First Deputy Chief Executive Officer-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PJSC AEROFLOT-37.15%1 074
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-3.81%23 944
AIR CHINA LIMITED4.60%18 602
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-15.51%15 945
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-0.21%15 923
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.-1.62%13 982