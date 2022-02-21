PJSC Cherkizovo : Cherkizovo Group showcases its products at the Gulfood 2022 trade exhibition





Moscow, Russia - February 21 - Cherkizovo Group, Russia's largest meat producer, has taken part in the Gulfood 2022 international trade exhibition this week in Dubai (UAE). During the event, Cherkizovo negotiated export expansion with leading importers and distributors from the Middle East.

From February 13-17, the Dubai World Trade Center played host to the 27th international food, drink and hospitality industry equipment exhibition of the Persian Gulf - Gulfood 2022. This year, the exhibition featured over 60 Russian food producers. And, as is now tradition, Cherkizovo Group was among them. The Group's stand boasted a wide variety of chicken products. These included small and large chicken fillets as well as the branded consumer packaged foods Dajajti and Latifa.

Visitors to Cherkizovo's stand included members of the official Russian delegation to the exhibition, including its head, Russia's Minister of Agriculture Dmitry Patrushev, Deputy Minister of Agriculture Sergey Levin, Chief Executive Officer of the Russian Export Center Veronika Nikishina, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to the UAE Timur Zabirov, Trade Representative of the Russian Federation in the UAE Andrey Terekhin and Head of the Federal Center Agroexport Dmitry Krasnov.

During Gulfood 2022, the Cherkizovo team had a number of meetings with Middle Eastern business people."We are interested in further developing cooperation with the Gulf countries. Over the course of the exhibition, we were able to meet with leading importers and distributors of meat products from the retail chains in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and other countries of the Middle East, Africa and Central Asia," said Elena Volgusheva, Exports Director at Cherkizovo Trade House.She also added that the Company intends to actively expand its own customer base and export geography. In particular, Cherkizovo plans to supply branded products to retailers in these regions.