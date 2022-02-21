Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. PJSC Cherkizovo Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GCHE   RU000A0JL4R1

PJSC CHERKIZOVO GROUP

(GCHE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PJSC Cherkizovo : Cherkizovo Group showcases its products at the Gulfood 2022 trade exhibition

02/21/2022 | 07:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


Moscow, Russia - February 21 - Cherkizovo Group, Russia's largest meat producer, has taken part in the Gulfood 2022 international trade exhibition this week in Dubai (UAE). During the event, Cherkizovo negotiated export expansion with leading importers and distributors from the Middle East.

From February 13-17, the Dubai World Trade Center played host to the 27th international food, drink and hospitality industry equipment exhibition of the Persian Gulf - Gulfood 2022. This year, the exhibition featured over 60 Russian food producers. And, as is now tradition, Cherkizovo Group was among them. The Group's stand boasted a wide variety of chicken products. These included small and large chicken fillets as well as the branded consumer packaged foods Dajajti and Latifa.

Visitors to Cherkizovo's stand included members of the official Russian delegation to the exhibition, including its head, Russia's Minister of Agriculture Dmitry Patrushev, Deputy Minister of Agriculture Sergey Levin, Chief Executive Officer of the Russian Export Center Veronika Nikishina, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to the UAE Timur Zabirov, Trade Representative of the Russian Federation in the UAE Andrey Terekhin and Head of the Federal Center Agroexport Dmitry Krasnov.

During Gulfood 2022, the Cherkizovo team had a number of meetings with Middle Eastern business people."We are interested in further developing cooperation with the Gulf countries. Over the course of the exhibition, we were able to meet with leading importers and distributors of meat products from the retail chains in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and other countries of the Middle East, Africa and Central Asia," said Elena Volgusheva, Exports Director at Cherkizovo Trade House.She also added that the Company intends to actively expand its own customer base and export geography. In particular, Cherkizovo plans to supply branded products to retailers in these regions.

2005-2022 CHERKIZOVO GROUP

Disclaimer

Cherkizovo Group OAO published this content on 21 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2022 12:30:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PJSC CHERKIZOVO GROUP
07:31aPJSC CHERKIZOVO : Cherkizovo Group showcases its products at the Gulfood 2022 trade exhibi..
PU
02/18Public Joint Stock Company "Cherkizovo Group" Reports Earnings Results for the Full Yea..
CI
02/18PJSC CHERKIZOVO : Results of PJSC “Cherkizovo Group” Board of Directors Meetin..
PU
02/17PJSC CHERKIZOVO : Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2021 an..
PU
02/17PJSC CHERKIZOVO : Cherkizovo notches 19 gold medals at Prodexpo 2022
PU
02/14PJSC CHERKIZOVO : Cherkizovo Group donates equipment to Belgorod veterinarians
PU
02/14PJSC CHERKIZOVO : Cherkizovo Group to build new pig farms in the Tambov Region
PU
02/11PJSC CHERKIZOVO : Cherkizovo Group announces operating results for January 2022
PU
02/09PJSC CHERKIZOVO : Cherkizovo Group announces operating results for December, the fourth qu..
PU
02/04PJSC CHERKIZOVO : Cherkizovo Group once again tops the list of Russian chicken meat produc..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 158 B 2 048 M 2 048 M
Net income 2021 16 898 M 219 M 219 M
Net Debt 2021 76 216 M 988 M 988 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,15x
Yield 2021 7,32%
Capitalization 124 B 1 603 M 1 603 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,13x
EV / Sales 2021 1,25x
Nbr of Employees 23 496
Free-Float 4,87%
Chart PJSC CHERKIZOVO GROUP
Duration : Period :
PJSC Cherkizovo Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PJSC CHERKIZOVO GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Sergey Igorevich Mikhailov CEO, General Director & Director
Ludmila Ilyinichna Mikhailova Chief Financial Officer
Evgeny Igorevich Mikhailov Chairman & Head-Business Development
Vladislav Mikhailovich Belyaev Head-Information Technology
R Firsanov Technical Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PJSC CHERKIZOVO GROUP2.31%1 603
CORTEVA, INC.7.23%36 860
WENS FOODSTUFF GROUP CO., LTD.9.45%21 166
HEILONGJIANG AGRICULTURE COMPANY LIMITED-5.22%3 878
QL RESOURCES BERHAD8.97%2 895
GENTING PLANTATIONS BERHAD27.61%1 832