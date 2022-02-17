PJSC Cherkizovo : Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2021 and Independent Auditor's Report

The consolidated financial statements of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2021 were approved by Management on 17 February 2022.

Taking such steps as are reasonably available to them to safeguard the assets of the Group; and

Providing additional disclosures when compliance with the specific requirements in IFRS are insufficient to enable users to understand the impact of particular transactions, other events and conditions on the Group

Management is responsible for the preparation of the consolidated financial statements that present fairly the financial position of PJSC Cherkizovo Group (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") as at 31 December 2021, and the consolidated results of its operations, cash flows and changes in equity for the year then ended, in compliance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").

STATEMENT OF MANAGEMENT RESPONSIBILITIES FOR THE PREPARATION AND APPROVAL OF THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021

AO Deloitte & Touche CIS

5 Lesnaya Street

Moscow, 125047,

Russia

Tel: +7 (495) 787 06 00

Fax: +7 (495) 787 06 01 deloitte.ru

INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT

To the Board of Directors and Shareholders of PJSC Cherkizovo Group:

Opinion

We have audited the consolidated financial statements of PJSC Cherkizovo Group (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (collectively - the "Group"), which comprise the consolidated statement of financial position as at 31 December 2021, and

the consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income, consolidated statement of changes in equity and consolidated statement of cash flows for 2021, and notes to the consolidated financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies.

In our opinion, the accompanying consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the consolidated financial position of the Group as at 31 December 2021, and its consolidated financial performance and its consolidated cash flows for 2021

in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRSs").

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with International Standards on Auditing ("ISAs"). Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Group in accordance with the Auditor's Independence Rules and the Auditor's Professional Ethics Code, that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements in the Russian Federation together with the ethical requirements of the International Ethics Standards Board for Accountants' Code of Ethics for Professional Accountants (the "IESBA Code"), and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the IESBA Code. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matter

Key audit matter is the matter that, in our professional judgment, was of most significance in our audit of the consolidated financial statements of the current period. This matter was addressed in the context of our audit of the consolidated financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on this matter.

