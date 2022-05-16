Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. PJSC Gazprom
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GAZP   RU0007661625

PJSC GAZPROM

(GAZP)
  Report
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  05-12
235.52 RUB   +2.15%
05:54aBulgarian government approves plan to offset high energy prices
RE
12:01aEU Considers Allowing Gazprombank Accounts in New Guidance on Russia's Rubles-for-Gas Demand
MT
05/14Russia's Gazprom says gas transit via Ukraine up from Friday at 64.9 mcm
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Bulgarian government approves plan to offset high energy prices

05/16/2022 | 05:54am EDT
SOFIA (Reuters) - Bulgaria on Monday approved a new stimulus package to shield companies from the surge in energy prices bolstered by the war in Ukraine, Prime Minister Kiril Petkov said.

Under the plan, the centrist government will continue to partially compensate businesses for high electricity costs and fully cover the 14% increase of natural gas prices in May after Russia cut gas supplies to the Balkan country last month.

The government, under pressure from business associations and trade unions, said it also plans long-term solutions to protect the economy from the high energy costs which include windfall taxes on state energy producers.

"We have agreed compensations for May and June. This will alleviate the concerns of the Bulgarian business," Petkov said after meeting with leading employer organisations and trade unions.

Bulgaria has frozen regulated electricity prices for households at their levels from last July and has been compensating companies for high energy costs since October.

Under the plan, the government will cover 80% of electricity prices that come above 200 levs per megawatt hour for businesses. The average electricity price on the Bulgaria power bourse's day-ahead platform was 468 levs per MWh on Monday.

The European Union's poorest member state was meeting over 90% of its gas needs from Russian gas imports until April 27, when Gazprom turned off the tap over Bulgaria's refusal to pay in roubles.

Sofia urgently secured alternative gas supplies from Greece and has not cut deliveries to clients, but the price came at a premium. The government has now pledged to fully cover the increase.

The government has arranged U.S. liquefied natural gas deliveries for June and is working on a long-term deal with U.S. companies that should bring lower prices, Petkov has said.

The Black Sea country, which consumes about 3 billion cubic meters of gas per year, will also start to receive 1 bcm from Azerbaijan from July. At present, it only gets about one third of that amount under a long-term contract.

The new measures are not expected to affect the government's target for a fiscal deficit of 4% this year for the time being. The government said if any further stimulus measures linked to natural gas deliveries are needed they would by covered by the state budget.

(Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova, editing by Ed Osmond)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PJSC GAZPROM 2.15% 235.52 End-of-day quote.-31.39%
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM NEFT -0.80% 380 End-of-day quote.-30.25%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 1.65% 369.1826 Real-time Quote.108.18%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.34% 64.278 Delayed Quote.-13.93%
Analyst Recommendations on PJSC GAZPROM
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 163 B - -
Net income 2022 47 236 M - -
Net Debt 2022 37 154 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 2,00x
Yield 2022 19,8%
Capitalization 86 297 M 86 297 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,76x
EV / Sales 2023 0,82x
Nbr of Employees 468
Free-Float 50,5%
Chart PJSC GAZPROM
Duration : Period :
PJSC Gazprom Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PJSC GAZPROM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 3,65 $
Average target price 5,75 $
Spread / Average Target 57,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexei Borisovich Miller Deputy Chairman & Chairman-Management Board
Viktor Alexeevich Zubkov Chairman
Denis Vladimirovich Fedorov Head-Marketing & Administration Department
Yuri Stanislavovich Nosov Head-Administration Department
Timur Askarovich Kulibayev Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PJSC GAZPROM-31.39%86 297
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY30.13%2 482 708
SHELL PLC42.03%211 475
TOTALENERGIES SE14.45%137 729
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED8.07%133 167
EQUINOR ASA40.72%109 073