Dollar dips as rate hike bets ease

NEW YORK, July 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar slipped to a
one-week low against a basket of currencies on Monday, from the
two-decade high hit last week, as traders pared bets on how
aggressive the Federal Reserve would be in raising rates at its
meeting later this month.
Fed officials signalled Friday they would likely stick with
a 75-basis-point interest rate increase at their July 26-27
meeting, though a recent high inflation reading could still
warrant larger increases than anticipated later in the year.
Traders in futures contracts tied to the Fed's short-term
federal funds policy rate, who had been leaning toward a
full-percentage-point rise in interest rates, shifted their bets
firmly in favor of a 0.75-percentage-point increase at the
upcoming meeting.
"(It's) a clear reversal of that pricing from last week
after the UMich 5-year inflation expectation figure faded, and
after (Fed Governor Christopher) Waller cast significant doubt
on a larger hike," said Michael Brown, head of market
intelligence at Caxton in London.
On Friday, the University of Michigan's preliminary survey
of consumers for July showed consumers see inflation running at
2.8% over a five-year horizon, the lowest in a year and down
from 3.1% in June.
On Thursday, Fed Governor Waller said he supported another
75-basis-point interest rate increase this month. This prompted
a paring of bets on a 100-basis-point rate hike which had grown
after a Labor Department report on Wednesday showed consumer
prices rose at an annual 9.1% pace in June.
Against a basket of currencies, the dollar was 0.48%
lower at 107.32. The index closed at a two-decade high of 108.65
on Thursday.
The dollar found little support from data on Monday that
showed U.S. home builder sentiment plummeted in July to its
lowest level since the early months of the coronavirus pandemic,
as high inflation and the steepest borrowing costs in more than
a decade brought customer traffic to a near standstill.
Some of Monday's dollar weakness likely reflects
profit-taking after its strong rally, Caxton's Brown said.
The euro, which has come under selling pressure in recent
sessions due to uncertainty about a potential energy supply
crunch in the euro zone, pared gains after a Reuters report that
Russia's Gazprom has declared force majeure on gas
supplies to Europe to at least one major customer.
The euro was last up 0.68% at $1.0158.
The New Zealand dollar was 0.02% higher after an
alarmingly high reading on inflation stoked speculation of more
aggressive rate hikes, pushing up bond yields.
The Australian dollar, seen as a liquid proxy for
risk appetite, was 0.32% higher. Commodity-linked currencies
also got a boost after Chinese authorities flagged support for
the property sector, lifting iron ore and copper prices
The broad weakness in the dollar helped lift the British
pound 0.75% to $1.1959, but the UK currency's rally was capped
by political risks and persistent recession fears in Britain.
In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin rose 4.57% to $21,876.5,
extending its recovery from a weeks-long sell-off that took it
below the $20,000 level.
