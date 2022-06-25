Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. PJSC Gazprom
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GAZP   RU0007661625

PJSC GAZPROM

(GAZP)
  Report
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  2022-06-23
296.00 RUB   -2.47%
07:38aDutch natural gas storage facilities 50% filled for winter
RE
06/24ANALYSIS-RUNNING SHORT OF GAS : Russia's pipeline repair has Europe worried
RE
06/24GLOBAL LNG-Asia spot prices continue to rise on further market tightening
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Dutch natural gas storage facilities 50% filled for winter

06/25/2022 | 07:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Dutch natural gas storage facilities have been filled to 50% of their capacity, data from Gas Infrastructure Europe showed on Saturday, about two months earlier than in 2021 and helping prepare for peak winter demand.

Filling accelerated in May when the Dutch government offered a 400 million euro ($422 million) subsidy for gas companies to fill a storage facility at Bergermeer during the summer filling season, which runs from April 1 to Oct. 1.

It also expects to pay 6.5 billion euros for filling the storage at Norg, one of the country's other main facilities, through 2023.

The government is targeting having storages filled on average to 80% by winter, in line with provisional European targets.

The 4.1 billion cubic meter (bcm) Taqa-operated site at Bergermeer, in which Russia's Gazprom owns rights to 40% of capacity, is currently just 35% filled. In 2021 Gazprom did not make use of the Bergermeer site.

The Dutch government is targeting filling Bergermeer to 68% by winter - including part of Gazprom's capacity - under a "use it or lose it" clause.

To reach 80% on average for all Dutch storage facilities, other sites will need to be filled to capacity.

Large sites operated by NAM, a joint venture between Shell and Exxon, which include big storages sites at Norg and Grijpskerk, are on average currently 58% filled.

This week the Dutch government activated the first phase of an energy crisis plan, removing caps on production at coal plants in order to conserve gas following moves by Gazprom to reduce delivery to Europe.

($1 = 0.9475 euros)

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by David Holmes)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY PJSC 1.63% 1.25 End-of-day quote.-5.30%
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION 1.98% 86.9 Delayed Quote.42.02%
PJSC GAZPROM -2.47% 296 End-of-day quote.-13.77%
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM NEFT 0.90% 419.75 End-of-day quote.-22.95%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX -0.03% 294.0819 Real-time Quote.68.45%
SHELL PLC 2.88% 2087.5 Delayed Quote.28.72%
All news about PJSC GAZPROM
07:38aDutch natural gas storage facilities 50% filled for winter
RE
06/24ANALYSIS-RUNNING SHORT OF GAS : Russia's pipeline repair has Europe worried
RE
06/24GLOBAL LNG-Asia spot prices continue to rise on further market tightening
RE
06/24Germany looking at repurposing unused Nord Stream 2 pipeline for LNG use -report
RE
06/24KREMLIN : Possible German expropriation of Nord Stream 2 would be matter for lawyers
RE
06/24Gazprom's gas exports to Europe via Ukraine edge down on Friday
RE
06/23Analysis-Asian demand, rising costs squeeze Europe's LNG import plan
RE
06/23As Russia cuts gas, German industry grapples with painful choices
RE
06/23WRAPUP 5-Germany triggers gas alarm stage, accuses Russia of 'economic attack'
RE
06/23Russian gas flows to Europe via Nord Stream, Ukraine stable
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PJSC GAZPROM
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 163 B - -
Net income 2022 56 293 M - -
Net Debt 2022 39 823 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 2,80x
Yield 2022 11,9%
Capitalization 130 B 130 B -
EV / Sales 2022 1,04x
EV / Sales 2023 1,38x
Nbr of Employees 468
Free-Float 50,5%
Chart PJSC GAZPROM
Duration : Period :
PJSC Gazprom Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PJSC GAZPROM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 5,49 $
Average target price 5,30 $
Spread / Average Target -3,45%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexei Borisovich Miller Deputy Chairman & Chairman-Management Board
Viktor Alexeevich Zubkov Chairman
Denis Vladimirovich Fedorov Head-Marketing & Administration Department
Yuri Stanislavovich Nosov Head-Administration Department
Timur Askarovich Kulibayev Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PJSC GAZPROM-13.77%129 727
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY14.30%2 179 983
SHELL PLC28.72%189 141
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED5.76%139 126
TOTALENERGIES SE11.04%133 803
EQUINOR ASA37.45%105 327