EU sees way to pay for Russian gas without breaching sanctions

BRUSSELS, April 22 (Reuters) - EU companies may be able to
work around Russia's demand to receive gas payments in roubles
without breaching sanctions if they pay in euros or dollars
which are then converted into the Russian currency, the European
Commission said on Friday.
The companies would also need to seek additional conditions
on the transactions, such as a statement that they consider
their contractual obligations complete once they have deposited
the non-Russian currencies.
Moscow has warned Europe it risks having gas supplies cut
unless it pays in roubles. In March it issued a decree proposing
that energy buyers open accounts at Gazprombank to make payments
in euros or dollars, which would then be converted to roubles.
The Commission said earlier this month that the decree
risked breaching EU sanctions since it would put the effective
completion of the purchase - once the payments are converted to
roubles - into the hands of the Russian authorities.
In an advisory document sent to member states on Thursday,
however, the Commission said Moscow's proposal does not
necessarily prevent a payment process that would comply with EU
sanctions against Russia over the Ukraine conflict.
The Commission's advice is not legally binding, but is an
attempt to steer the discussion while member states work out how
they can continue to pay for Russian gas.
Brussels said in the document that there were options that
could allow companies to continue lawfully paying for gas.
"EU companies can ask their Russian counterparts to fulfill
their contractual obligations in the same manner as before the
adoption of the decree, i.e. by depositing the due amount in
euros or dollars," the document said.
However, the procedure for securing exemptions from the
requirements of the decree is not yet clear, it said.
Before making payments, EU operators could also make a clear
statement that they consider their contractual obligations to be
completed when they deposit euros or dollars with Gazprombank -
as opposed to later, after the payment is converted into
roubles, the document said.
"It would be advisable to seek confirmation from the Russian
side that this procedure is possible under the rules of the
decree," the document said.
A European Commission spokesperson said companies should
stick to the currency agreed in their contracts with Gazprom -
97% of which are in euros or dollars.
The EU's sanctions regime does not prohibit companies from
opening accounts with Gazprombank, or engaging with the bank to
attempt to seek a solution, the document said.
(Reporting by Kate Abnett; Editing by Jan Harvey)