  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. PJSC Gazprom
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GAZP   RU0007661625

PJSC GAZPROM

(GAZP)
  Report
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  2022-07-07
198.00 RUB   +0.04%
05:01aEUROPE GAS-Dutch gas prices hit 4-month intraday high on further Nord Stream 1 cuts
RE
04:50aItaly's Eni To Receive Reduced Gas Supply From Gazprom
MT
04:10aRussian rouble steadies vs dollar after hitting over 2-week lows
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

EUROPE GAS-Dutch gas prices hit 4-month intraday high on further Nord Stream 1 cuts

07/27/2022 | 05:01am EDT
LONDON, July 27 (Reuters) - British and Dutch gas prices rallied on Wednesday with some contracts hitting their highest intraday levels since March after Russia further reduced gas flows via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline.

Russian gas exporter Gazprom said on Monday it was halting one more turbine on Nord Stream 1 for maintenance from July 27, which would cut capacity to just 20%, or 33 million cubic metres (mcm) of gas per day.

The front-month Dutch gas contract was up 26.18 euros to 222.50 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) at 0839 GMT, while the contract for September delivery rose 24.50 euros to 223 euros/MWh, both hitting their highest intraday level since early March.

The British day-ahead contract rose by 25 pence to 360 pence per therm, while the contract for August delivery rose by 37.5 pence to 385 p/therm, both also hitting a 4-month intraday high.

"The unthinkable is happening, but the question remains is this due to maintenance that can come back on any minute or truly stopping energy exports in retaliation? Is it long term or short term?" a European gas trader said.

"(Storage) injections can be delayed a bit, at a cost of course but then what? It looks like the shortage is going to bite everyone," he said, adding prices were expected to remain high until there is some good news that could curb the rise.

Data on the Nord Stream AG website showed nominations nearly halved from 8 a.m CET (0600 GMT) and stood at 14,423,764 kilowatt hours an hour (kWh/h) for 0800-0900 CET (0600-0700 GMT) onwards, down from levels above 27,000,000 kWh/h previously.

Similarly, physical flows of gas through the pipeline declined to 24,746,896 kWh/h for 0700-0800 CET on Wednesday, down from 27,776,096 kWh/h an hour earlier.

Preparing for potential Russian supply cuts, EU energy ministers approved on Tuesday a proposal for all EU countries to voluntarily cut gas use by 15% in the August-March period from the average from 2017-2021.

Refinitiv analysts said this was unlikely to curb the bullish sentiment on European markets, however, given severe winter supply risks.

Germany's gas regulator said on Wednesday a gas shortage was still avoidable, but warned industry and consumers would have to work harder to save gas.

In the European carbon market, the benchmark contract rose 0.22 euros to 76.90 euros a tonne.

(Reporting by Marwa Rashad Editing by Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PJSC GAZPROM 0.04% 198 End-of-day quote.-42.32%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.48% 60.125 Delayed Quote.-22.94%
Analyst Recommendations on PJSC GAZPROM
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 163 B - -
Net income 2022 56 293 M - -
Net Debt 2022 23 071 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 1,72x
Yield 2022 21,2%
Capitalization 74 282 M 77 775 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,60x
EV / Sales 2023 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 468
Free-Float 50,5%
Chart PJSC GAZPROM
Duration : Period :
PJSC Gazprom Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 3,14 $
Average target price 4,76 $
Spread / Average Target 51,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexei Borisovich Miller Deputy Chairman & Chairman-Management Board
Viktor Alexeevich Zubkov Chairman
Denis Vladimirovich Fedorov Head-Marketing & Administration Department
Yuri Stanislavovich Nosov Head-Administration Department
Timur Askarovich Kulibayev Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PJSC GAZPROM-42.32%77 775
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY19.22%2 259 016
SHELL PLC29.02%182 930
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED2.88%134 078
TOTALENERGIES SE10.24%128 537
EQUINOR ASA45.32%111 306