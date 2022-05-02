EUROPE GAS-Dutch prices fall on higher Russian flows, lower Asian prices

May 2 (Reuters) - Dutch wholesale gas prices fell in early
trade on Monday, with firmer flows of Russian gas and lower
prices in Asia curbing LNG supply competition, but trading
activity was muted due to a holiday in the UK.
On the ICE exchange, the Dutch June TTF contract
was down by 2.20 euros at 97.25 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) by
0838 GMT, although it had traded as low as 93 euros/MWh earlier
in the morning.
"We are far above JKM and fuel switch triggers, and Russian
flows are going up, so not exactly bullish," a trader said.
Asian gas prices fell last week on lower demand. The region
competes with Europe for deliveries of liquefied natural gas
(LNG).
The maximum coal switching level stood at 88.47 euros/MWh on
Friday, analysts at Engie EnergyScan said in a report, adding
they see more downside potential than upside in the very short
term.
Gas competes with coal as a fuel in the power sector, with
the switching level indicating the price at which gas becomes
competitive again.
Daily nominations, or requests, for Russian gas deliveries
through Ukraine rose to their highest since the end of November
on Monday.
However, the threat of Russia cutting off gas supplies
remains a concern after Gazprom stopped deliveries to Poland and
Bulgaria over failure to pay in roubles last week, while several
companies have said their payments for April gas deliveries are
due from May 20 onwards.
Energy ministers from European Union countries will hold
emergency talks on Monday, as the bloc strives for a united
response to Moscow's demand that European buyers pay for Russian
gas in roubles or face their supply being cut off.
In the European carbon market, the benchmark contract
fell by 0.64 euro to 83.81 euros a tonne.
(Reporting by Nora Buli in Oslo; Editing by Rashmi Aich)