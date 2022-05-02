Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Russia
  Moscow Micex - RTS
  PJSC Gazprom
  News
  Summary
    GAZP   RU0007661625

PJSC GAZPROM

(GAZP)
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  04-28
240.40 RUB   +1.21%
05:03aEUROPE GAS-Dutch prices fall on higher Russian flows, lower Asian prices
RE
04:41aRequests for Russian gas supplies via Ukraine rise in Europe on Monday
RE
03:12aRequests for Russian gas supplies via Ukraine rise in Europe on Monday
RE
Summary 
Summary

EUROPE GAS-Dutch prices fall on higher Russian flows, lower Asian prices

05/02/2022 | 05:03am EDT
May 2 (Reuters) - Dutch wholesale gas prices fell in early trade on Monday, with firmer flows of Russian gas and lower prices in Asia curbing LNG supply competition, but trading activity was muted due to a holiday in the UK.

On the ICE exchange, the Dutch June TTF contract was down by 2.20 euros at 97.25 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) by 0838 GMT, although it had traded as low as 93 euros/MWh earlier in the morning.

"We are far above JKM and fuel switch triggers, and Russian flows are going up, so not exactly bullish," a trader said.

Asian gas prices fell last week on lower demand. The region competes with Europe for deliveries of liquefied natural gas (LNG).

The maximum coal switching level stood at 88.47 euros/MWh on Friday, analysts at Engie EnergyScan said in a report, adding they see more downside potential than upside in the very short term.

Gas competes with coal as a fuel in the power sector, with the switching level indicating the price at which gas becomes competitive again.

Daily nominations, or requests, for Russian gas deliveries through Ukraine rose to their highest since the end of November on Monday.

However, the threat of Russia cutting off gas supplies remains a concern after Gazprom stopped deliveries to Poland and Bulgaria over failure to pay in roubles last week, while several companies have said their payments for April gas deliveries are due from May 20 onwards.

Energy ministers from European Union countries will hold emergency talks on Monday, as the bloc strives for a united response to Moscow's demand that European buyers pay for Russian gas in roubles or face their supply being cut off.

In the European carbon market, the benchmark contract fell by 0.64 euro to 83.81 euros a tonne. (Reporting by Nora Buli in Oslo; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ENGIE -0.87% 11.22 Real-time Quote.-13.00%
PJSC GAZPROM 1.21% 240.4 End-of-day quote.-29.97%
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM NEFT 2.01% 417 End-of-day quote.-23.46%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 1.34% 343.712 Real-time Quote.94.21%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -3.79% 70.0865 Delayed Quote.-2.79%
Analyst Recommendations on PJSC GAZPROM
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 134 B - -
Net income 2021 30 189 M - -
Net Debt 2021 30 036 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 2,46x
Yield 2021 14,8%
Capitalization 80 199 M 80 199 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,82x
EV / Sales 2022 0,74x
Nbr of Employees 477 600
Free-Float 50,5%
Chart PJSC GAZPROM
Duration : Period :
PJSC Gazprom Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PJSC GAZPROM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 3,39 $
Average target price 5,75 $
Spread / Average Target 69,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexei Borisovich Miller Deputy Chairman & Chairman-Management Board
Viktor Alexeevich Zubkov Chairman
Denis Vladimirovich Fedorov Head-Marketing & Administration Department
Yuri Stanislavovich Nosov Head-Administration Department
Timur Askarovich Kulibayev Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PJSC GAZPROM-29.97%80 199
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY25.42%2 392 908
SHELL PLC33.99%204 814
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED9.51%142 039
TOTALENERGIES SE5.81%128 918
EQUINOR ASA36.10%110 194