EUROPE GAS-Prices rise as Germany prepares for supply disruptions

March 30 (Reuters) - British and Dutch gas prices rose on
Wednesday morning, still buoyed by concerns about Russian
deliveries in the face of demands to pay for them in roubles and
as Germany issued an early gas supply emergency warning.
The British gas price for day-ahead delivery was
up 42.50 pence at 297.50 pence per therm at 0918 GMT, while the
within-day contract jumped 30.50 pence to 284.50
p/therm.
In the Dutch gas market, the day-ahead contract
gained 8.45 euros to 116.80 euros per megawatt hour (MWh), and
the front month contract was up 18.50 euros at
124.50 euros/MWh.
Germany on Wednesday declared an "early warning" of a
possible gas supply emergency, saying the measure was designed
to prepare for the risk of disruption or stoppage of natural gas
flows from Russia.
The market reaction to the news was "pretty strong", a
trader said.
Any news regarding the Russian request for gas payments to
Gazprom in roubles and any progress on discussions on joint
procurement of natural gas in the European Union are expected to
have a significant impact on gas prices, analysts at Refinitiv
said in a morning report.
Russia's President Vladimir Putin last week demanded that
certain countries pay for Russian gas in roubles not euros.
Gazprom and the central bank are due to present the mechanism
for this switch to Putin on Thursday.
Meanwhile, Russian gas exports via Ukraine to Europe by
state-owned Gazprom remained stable on Wednesday, the company
said.
At the same time, westwards flows into Germany on the
Yamal-Europe pipeline emerged on Wednesday for the first time in
two weeks.
The fundamental view was mostly bearish amid softer
near-term demand on rising wind output, higher Norwegian exports
and a busy UK arrival schedule for liquefied natural gas (LNG)
tankers, Refinitiv said.
In the European carbon market, the benchmark contract
was down by 4.65 euro to 77.05 euros a tonne.
(Reporting by Nora Buli in Oslo; editing by Nina Chestney)