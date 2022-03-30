Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. PJSC Gazprom
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GAZP   RU0007661625

PJSC GAZPROM

(GAZP)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed Moscow Micex - RTS  -  03/30 05:38:46 am EDT
216.01 RUB   +3.85%
05:41aWhat happens if Russia turns off gas to Germany?
RE
05:36aEUROPE GAS-Prices rise as Germany prepares for supply disruptions
RE
04:38aRouble extends recovery gains, stocks up on 5th trading day
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

EUROPE GAS-Prices rise as Germany prepares for supply disruptions

03/30/2022 | 05:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

March 30 (Reuters) - British and Dutch gas prices rose on Wednesday morning, still buoyed by concerns about Russian deliveries in the face of demands to pay for them in roubles and as Germany issued an early gas supply emergency warning.

The British gas price for day-ahead delivery was up 42.50 pence at 297.50 pence per therm at 0918 GMT, while the within-day contract jumped 30.50 pence to 284.50 p/therm.

In the Dutch gas market, the day-ahead contract gained 8.45 euros to 116.80 euros per megawatt hour (MWh), and the front month contract was up 18.50 euros at 124.50 euros/MWh.

Germany on Wednesday declared an "early warning" of a possible gas supply emergency, saying the measure was designed to prepare for the risk of disruption or stoppage of natural gas flows from Russia.

The market reaction to the news was "pretty strong", a trader said.

Any news regarding the Russian request for gas payments to Gazprom in roubles and any progress on discussions on joint procurement of natural gas in the European Union are expected to have a significant impact on gas prices, analysts at Refinitiv said in a morning report.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin last week demanded that certain countries pay for Russian gas in roubles not euros. Gazprom and the central bank are due to present the mechanism for this switch to Putin on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Russian gas exports via Ukraine to Europe by state-owned Gazprom remained stable on Wednesday, the company said.

At the same time, westwards flows into Germany on the Yamal-Europe pipeline emerged on Wednesday for the first time in two weeks.

The fundamental view was mostly bearish amid softer near-term demand on rising wind output, higher Norwegian exports and a busy UK arrival schedule for liquefied natural gas (LNG) tankers, Refinitiv said.

In the European carbon market, the benchmark contract was down by 4.65 euro to 77.05 euros a tonne. (Reporting by Nora Buli in Oslo; editing by Nina Chestney)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ARRIVAL 10.71% 4.03 Delayed Quote.-45.69%
PJSC GAZPROM 4.24% 216.01 Delayed Quote.-39.25%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 0.83% 251.6153 Delayed Quote.48.47%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -5.67% 83.95 Delayed Quote.27.77%
All news about PJSC GAZPROM
05:41aWhat happens if Russia turns off gas to Germany?
RE
05:36aEUROPE GAS-Prices rise as Germany prepares for supply disruptions
RE
04:38aRouble extends recovery gains, stocks up on 5th trading day
RE
04:34aRussian gas flows to Europe up as westward Yamal flows resume
RE
03:23aRussian gas flows to Europe remain steady
RE
02:46aGermany will not accept breach of gas supply contracts by Russia -econ min
RE
02:41aPetropavlovsk Seeks Debt Restructuring Under Financing Deals With Gazprombank
MT
03/29Putin, Macron discussed Ukraine, rouble payments for gas - Kremlin
RE
03/29Russia mulls delisting Russian firms' depositary receipts from foreign exchanges - IFX ..
RE
03/29Russia's gas supply to Europe at risk as rouble deadline nears
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PJSC GAZPROM
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 135 B - -
Net income 2021 30 977 M - -
Net Debt 2021 37 602 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 1,77x
Yield 2021 20,3%
Capitalization 56 046 M 56 046 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,69x
EV / Sales 2022 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 477 600
Free-Float 50,5%
Chart PJSC GAZPROM
Duration : Period :
PJSC Gazprom Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 2,37 $
Average target price 5,17 $
Spread / Average Target 118%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexei Borisovich Miller Deputy Chairman & Chairman-Management Board
Viktor Alexeevich Zubkov Chairman
Denis Vladimirovich Fedorov Head-Marketing & Administration Department
Yuri Stanislavovich Nosov Head-Administration Department
Timur Askarovich Kulibayev Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PJSC GAZPROM-39.25%56 046
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY17.04%2 232 132
SHELL PLC24.68%201 578
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED19.02%154 147
TOTALENERGIES SE2.64%139 893
EQUINOR ASA29.59%113 415