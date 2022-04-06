EUROPE GAS-Prices steady as Russian gas exports avoid latest sanctions

April 6 (Reuters) - British and Dutch gas prices were steady
on Wednesday morning with gas imports from Russia stable and
avoiding the latest round of sanctions being placed on Russian
exports.
In the British gas market, the day-ahead price
was 5 pence higher at 235 pence per therm by 0847 GMT, while the
within-day contract was up 4 p at 234 p/therm.
In the Dutch market, the front-month contract
rose 2.5 euro to 108.50 euros per megawatt hour (MWh).
The European Commission proposed sweeping new sanctions
against Russia on Tuesday including banning coal imports and
halting trade worth nearly 20 billion euros ($22 billion) in
retaliation over possible war crimes in Ukraine.
Traders said they remain wary about possible disruptions to
gas supplies from Russia to Europe but the short-term threat of
sanctions on gas seemed to ease following its exclusion from the
latest round of sanctions.
Prices edged slightly higher on expectations of strong
demand amid cooler temperatures over the next few days.
“The temperature in the UK and NWE are expected to dip
sharply below normal over the next few days before restoring
above normal early next week,” analysts at Refinitiv said in a
daily research note.
Russian gas deliveries to Europe via three key pipeline
routes were little changed on Wednesday morning. Eastbound flows
into Poland from Germany fell back to zero after briefly
resuming overnight.
Russia's Gazprom said on Wednesday it was
continuing to supply gas to Europe via Ukraine in line with
requests from European consumers and that flows remained
high.
In the European carbon market, the benchmark contract
rose 1.2 euro to 79.25 euros a tonne.
(Reporting by Susanna Twidale; editing by Jason Neely)