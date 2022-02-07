Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Russia
  Moscow Micex - RTS
  PJSC Gazprom
  News
  Summary
    GAZP   RU0007661625

PJSC GAZPROM

(GAZP)
East-bound gas flows via Russian Yamal-Europe pipeline at low volumes

02/07/2022 | 12:26am EST
MOSCOW, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Gas flows from Germany to Poland via the Yamal-Europe pipeline, which usually sends Russian gas westwards into Europe, continued at low volumes on Monday morning, data from German network operator Gascade showed.

The section of the pipeline between Poland and Germany has been operating in reverse since December, putting upward pressure on European gas prices.

Eastbound flows to Poland from Germany via the Mallnow metering point were at 1.07 million kilowatt hours per hour (kWh/h), unchanged from the weekend and below 1.5 million kWh/h seen on Thursday and Friday.

The operator said there were renominations, or bids, for eastbound gas supplies at the same amount of 1.5 kWh/h until Tuesday morning.

The pipeline usually accounts for about 15% of Russia's annual gas exports that flow westwards to Europe and Turkey.

Russian gas exporting monopoly Gazprom, which can book pipeline capacity at daily auctions, had not ordered any transit capacity for February.

European benchmark gas prices jumped to a record 184.95 euros per megawatt hours (MWh) on Dec. 21 when the Yamal system reversed flow.

High prices have discouraged purchases of spot volumes from Russia, with buyers instead tapping stored gas in Europe, where storage levels have fallen below their five-year average.

The West has accused Russia of withholding gas to help drive prices to record levels and, in part, to increase pressure on German regulators to approve the new Nord Stream 2 link that would boost Russian gas flows to Europe. Russia denied the allegations.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PJSC GAZPROM -0.36% 323.59 Delayed Quote.-6.10%
PJSC GAZPROM NEFT -0.30% 500.5 Delayed Quote.-8.13%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.22% 75.9297 Delayed Quote.0.67%
US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY) 0.04% 13.5565 Delayed Quote.1.83%
