East-bound gas flows via Russian Yamal-Europe pipeline steady

MOSCOW, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Gas flows via the Yamal-Europe
pipeline, which usually travel west from Russia to Europe,
remained reversed on Saturday, with low supply to Poland from
Germany broadly unchanged since Monday, data from German network
operator Gascade showed.
The link between Poland and Germany has been operating in
reverse since Dec. 21, putting upward pressure on European gas
prices.
Flows to Poland from Germany via the Mallnow metering point
stood at more than 1.5 million kilowatt hours per hour (kWh/h)
on Saturday morning.
The operator said that renominations, or bids, are expected
to remain above 1.5 million kWh/h until Sunday morning.
The pipeline usually accounts for about 15% of Russia's
annual westbound supply of gas to Europe and Turkey.
Russian gas export monopoly Gazprom, which can
book pipeline capacity at daily auctions, had not ordered any
transit capacity for February via the route.
It also did not book capacity for the second and third
quarters of the year at a quarterly auction on Monday.
European benchmark gas prices jumped to a record 184.95
euros per megawatt hour (MWh) on Dec. 21 when the Yamal-Europe
system reversed flow.
The West has accused Russia of withholding gas to drive up
prices and pressure EU and German regulators to approve the new
Nord Stream 2 link that will double Moscow's piped export
capacity via the Baltic Sea.
Russia denies the allegations and Gazprom says it fulfils
all long-term contracts. Instead, they say the reversed flows
reflect buyers shunning high spot prices for new Russian supply
via the pipeline in favour of gas from Germany in underground
storage or sourced from elsewhere.
The switch has also meant European storage levels have
fallen below their five-year average.
