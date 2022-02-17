East-bound gas flows via Yamal-Europe pipeline almost double

MOSCOW, Feb 17 (Reuters) - East-bound natural gas flows via
the Yamal-Europe pipeline, which usually travel west from Russia
to Europe, almost doubled in reverse mode on Thursday, data from
German network operator Gascade showed.
This is the ninth week since Dec. 21 that the link between
Poland and Germany has been operating in the reverse direction,
exerting upward pressure on European gas prices.
Flows from Germany to Poland via the Mallnow metering point
rose to more than 2.43 million kilowatt hours per hour (kWh/h)
on Thursday morning, from about 1.26 million kWh/h in the
previous 13 hours.
Renominations, or bids, to flow gas from Germany to Poland
also expected at about 2.4 million kWh/h until Friday morning.
The pipeline usually accounts for about 15% of Russia's annual
westbound supply of gas to Europe and Turkey.
Russian gas export monopoly Gazprom, which can
book pipeline capacity at daily auctions, had not ordered any
transit capacity for February and March via the route.
It also did not book capacity for the second and third
quarters of the year.
On another major route for Russian deliveries to Europe, for
supply to Slovakia from Ukraine via the Velke Kapusany border
point, capacity nominations for Thursday remained down at
264,221 MWh, versus 281,226 MWh on Wednesday.
Nominations via this route hit a 2022 high of 850,143 MWh at
the start of February but have eased to less than half that in
the past week.
