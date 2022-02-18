Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. PJSC Gazprom
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GAZP   RU0007661625

PJSC GAZPROM

(GAZP)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Moscow Micex - RTS - 02/18 02:30:52 am
326.01 RUB   +0.77%
02:27aEast-bound gas flows via Yamal-Europe pipeline halved
RE
02/17Factbox-Russian gas pipeline exports to Europe
RE
02/17East-bound gas flows via Yamal-Europe pipeline almost double
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

East-bound gas flows via Yamal-Europe pipeline halved

02/18/2022 | 02:27am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MOSCOW, Feb 18 (Reuters) - East-bound natural gas flows via the Yamal-Europe pipeline, which usually travel west from Russia to Europe, halved in reverse mode on Friday, data from German network operator Gascade showed.

This is the ninth week since Dec. 21 that the link between Poland and Germany has been operating in the reverse direction, exerting upward pressure on European gas prices.

Flows from Germany to Poland via the Mallnow metering point fell to 1.2 million kilowatt hours per hour (kWh/h) on Friday morning, down from 2.4 million kWh/h on Thursday.

Renominations, or bids, to flow gas from Germany to Poland are also expected at about 1.2 million kWh/h until Saturday morning. The pipeline usually accounts for about 15% of Russia's annual westbound supply of gas to Europe and Turkey.

Russian gas export monopoly Gazprom, which can book pipeline capacity at daily auctions, had not ordered any transit capacity for February and March via the route.

It also did not book capacity for the second and third quarters of the year.

On another major route for Russian deliveries to Europe, for supply to Slovakia from Ukraine via the Velke Kapusany border point, capacity nominations for Friday remained lower at 264,321 MWh, compared with this week's high of 481,094 MWh on Tuesday.

Nominations via this route hit a 2022 high of 850,143 MWh at the start of February but have eased to less than half that in the past week. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova Additional reporting by Robert Muller in Prague Editing by David Goodman )


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PJSC GAZPROM 0.70% 326.01 Delayed Quote.-5.24%
PJSC GAZPROM NEFT 0.90% 515.7 Delayed Quote.-6.20%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX -1.94% 203.8112 Delayed Quote.22.57%
US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY) 0.40% 13.62299 Delayed Quote.1.96%
All news about PJSC GAZPROM
02:27aEast-bound gas flows via Yamal-Europe pipeline halved
RE
02/17Factbox-Russian gas pipeline exports to Europe
RE
02/17East-bound gas flows via Yamal-Europe pipeline almost double
RE
02/16PJSC GAZPROM : Alexey Miller discusses state and prospects of Russian-Belarusian cooperati..
PU
02/16Russia ready to re-route energy flows if hit by new sanctions
RE
02/16GAS PRODUCTION AND SUPPLIES : results for first 1.5 months
PU
02/16East-bound gas flows via Yamal-Europe pipeline in reverse for ninth week
RE
02/15PJSC GAZPROM : Overdue debt of Russian consumers for gas supplies falls in 2021 by RUB 5.9..
PU
02/15PJSC GAZPROM : Natural gas to play major role in satisfying growing energy demand during e..
PU
02/15PJSC GAZPROM : Gazprom saves over 1 billion cubic meters of gas during gas pipeline repair..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PJSC GAZPROM
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 139 B - -
Net income 2021 33 036 M - -
Net Debt 2021 41 931 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 3,00x
Yield 2021 15,1%
Capitalization 101 B 101 B -
EV / Sales 2021 1,03x
EV / Sales 2022 0,88x
Nbr of Employees 477 600
Free-Float 50,5%
Chart PJSC GAZPROM
Duration : Period :
PJSC Gazprom Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PJSC GAZPROM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 4,25 $
Average target price 5,89 $
Spread / Average Target 38,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexei Borisovich Miller Deputy Chairman & Chairman-Management Board
Viktor Alexeevich Zubkov Chairman
Denis Vladimirovich Fedorov Head-Marketing & Administration Department
Yuri Stanislavovich Nosov Head-Administration Department
Timur Askarovich Kulibayev Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PJSC GAZPROM-5.24%100 594
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY5.45%2 010 920
SHELL PLC0.00%209 870
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED17.87%155 209
TOTALENERGIES SE13.49%152 190
EQUINOR ASA12.70%96 491