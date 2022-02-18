East-bound gas flows via Yamal-Europe pipeline halved

MOSCOW, Feb 18 (Reuters) - East-bound natural gas flows via
the Yamal-Europe pipeline, which usually travel west from Russia
to Europe, halved in reverse mode on Friday, data from German
network operator Gascade showed.
This is the ninth week since Dec. 21 that the link between
Poland and Germany has been operating in the reverse direction,
exerting upward pressure on European gas prices.
Flows from Germany to Poland via the Mallnow metering point
fell to 1.2 million kilowatt hours per hour (kWh/h) on Friday
morning, down from 2.4 million kWh/h on Thursday.
Renominations, or bids, to flow gas from Germany to Poland
are also expected at about 1.2 million kWh/h until Saturday
morning. The pipeline usually accounts for about 15% of Russia's
annual westbound supply of gas to Europe and Turkey.
Russian gas export monopoly Gazprom, which can
book pipeline capacity at daily auctions, had not ordered any
transit capacity for February and March via the route.
It also did not book capacity for the second and third
quarters of the year.
On another major route for Russian deliveries to Europe, for
supply to Slovakia from Ukraine via the Velke Kapusany border
point, capacity nominations for Friday remained lower at 264,321
MWh, compared with this week's high of 481,094 MWh on Tuesday.
Nominations via this route hit a 2022 high of 850,143 MWh at
the start of February but have eased to less than half that in
the past week.
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova
Additional reporting by Robert Muller in Prague
Editing by David Goodman
)