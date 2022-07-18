Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. PJSC Gazprom
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GAZP   RU0007661625

PJSC GAZPROM

(GAZP)
2022-07-07
198.00 RUB   +0.04%
03:58aEastbound gas flows via Yamal-Europe pipeline edge higher
RE
03:13aCanada sends repaired Nord Stream turbine to Germany - Kommersant
RE
01:04aGerman Foundation To Sever Ties With Nord Stream 2 Pipeline With $12 Million Payment
MT
Eastbound gas flows via Yamal-Europe pipeline edge higher

07/18/2022 | 03:58am EDT
LONDON, July 18 (Reuters) - Eastbound gas flows via the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland from Germany edged higher, data from pipeline operator Gascade showed on Monday.

Exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border stood at 3,460,304 kWh/h versus 3,044,047 at midnight.

Nominations for Russian gas flows into Slovakia from Ukraine via the Velke Kapusany border point were at around 36.9 million cubic metres (mcm) per day, unchanged from the previous day, data from the Ukrainian transmission system operator showed.

Russian gas producer Gazprom said its supply of gas to Europe through Ukraine via the Sudzha entry point was seen at 41.5 mcm on Monday, compared with 41.0 mcm a day earlier.

An application to supply gas via the Sokhranovka entry point was rejected by Ukraine, Gazprom said.

Physical gas flows and nominations through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline from Russia to Germany remained at zero due to annual maintenance which began on July 11, operator data showed.

The maintenance is scheduled to end on July 21 but governments, markets and companies are concerned the shutdown might be extended.

Canada sent a turbine for the Nord Stream gas pipeline to Germany by plane on July 17 after repair work had been completed, Kommersant newspaper reported, citing people familiar with the situation.

It will take another five to seven days for the turbine, serviced by Germany's Siemens Energy to reach Russia if there are no problems with logistics and customs, Kommersant reported. (Reporting Nina Chestney; editing by Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2022
