Eastward Yamal flows edge lower, other flows stable

LONDON, May 30 (Reuters) - Eastbound gas flows via the Yamal-Europe pipeline from Germany to Poland fell on Monday morning from their Friday levels, while flows via other routes were stable.

Exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border with Poland stood at 4,251,933 kilowatt hours per hour (kWh/h), from 5,135,885 kWh/h on Friday, the data showed.

However, flows remained stable through the weekend, hovering around the 4,300,000 kWh/h level.

The Yamal-Europe pipeline, which traverses Belarus, Poland and Germany, has mostly worked in reverse mode since December, sending gas eastward from Germany to Poland. Flows have since then been going up and down.

Nominations for flows into Slovakia from Ukraine via the Velke Kapusany border point stood at 421,991,844 kilowatt hours per hour (kWh/h), almost unchanged from 421,944,892 KWh/h in the previous day, data from the Ukrainian transmission system operator showed.

Russian gas producer Gazprom said on Monday its supply of gas to Europe through Ukraine via the Sudzha entry point stood at 44.6 million cubic metres (mcm), up from 44.1 mcm on Sunday.

An application to supply gas via another major entry point, Sokhranovka, was rejected by Ukraine, Gazprom said.

Flows to Germany through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline across the Baltic Sea were at 72,669,667 kWh/h on Monday morning, slightly lower than 73,324,454 kWh/h in the previous 24 hours. (Reporting by Marwa Rashad; Editing by Edmund Blair)