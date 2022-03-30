Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. PJSC Gazprom
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GAZP   RU0007661625

PJSC GAZPROM

(GAZP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Europe would struggle to refill gas storage without Russian supplies

03/30/2022 | 02:24pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows Natural Gas Pipes and EU and Russian flags

LONDON/OSLO (Reuters) - Europe's plans to build stocks and ensure gas supplies for next winter could be upended if exports from Russia are halted in a standoff over payment terms, risking curbs on industrial use, analysts warned.

Russia typically provides Europe with around 40% of its gas but the possibility of supply disruption since Moscow's invasion of Ukraine has increased over the past week, with G7 nations rejecting a demand for payment in roubles.

The European Commission says gas held in storage typically accounts for around a quarter of that used in Europe over the winter months, where it is a major heating fuel.

In a bid to shore up supplies for next winter it has proposed legislation compelling gas storage operators to fill sites to at least 80% of capacity by Nov. 1.

But with stores currently only around a quarter full, and below the five-year average for the time of year of just under 34%, the task looks incredibly difficult to meet without Russian supplies.


Title: Gas storage Europe,

"The target of 80% by Nov. 1 is achievable as long as at least some Russian gas continues to flow," said Jack Sharples, a Research Fellow at the Oxford Institute of Energy Studies. "But I think that in terms of doing it without Russian gas, it's just not feasible."

Germany, Europe's largest gas consumer which relies on Russia for around half of its needs, has set a target of 90% by November. It's gas stocks are currently 26% full.

Title: EU gas storage sites,

But in an unprecedented move, the country on Wednesday also triggered an emergency plan that could see the government ration power if Russia gas supplies are disrupted or halted.

The European Commission said immediate supply emergencies would take priority over refilling storage, with targets not applicable if it declares an EU-wide or regional gas supply emergency - which it can do if at least two countries have already issued their own declarations.

"If Russian flows stop tomorrow and then don't restart until next winter or for the whole year or more, then storage will not be able to fill to the 80% level," said Kateryna Filippenko, Principal Analyst, Global Gas Supply at Wood Mackenzie.

"Most likely in the EU storage will end up somewhere slightly over half, maybe around 54%."

This, Filippenko said, could pose problems for industry as Europe would seek to shield vulnerable consumers by curbing industrial gas use, potentially by as much as a fifth.

The storage plan is further complicated by Russian state-owned gas company Gazprom's control over several northwest European storage sites, where stocks are at the lowest in at least 5 years.

Title: Gazprom controlled NW Europe gas stock levels,

In Germany, a third of gas storage belongs to Gazprom.

"We think Gazprom is unlikely to try to fully refill these sites given progressively lower contractual demand for Russian supply and little appetite for Gazprom to sell on the spot market," said Leon Izbicki, Associate, European Natural Gas at Energy Aspects.

If faced with the risk of shortages, German law allows Trading Hub Europe (THE), a gas market hub overseen by the country's energy regulator, to use storage facilities that are empty or below stipulated filling levels to store its own purchases.

"Market managers such as THE are likely to take this space under the 'use it or lose it' principle...and fill this capacity," Izbicki said

The European Commission has also proposed that from 2023 all gas storage sites should be 90% full by November 1.

The EU is aiming to cut its dependency on Russian gas by two-thirds this year and end all Russian fossil fuel imports by 2027.

(Reporting by Susanna Twidale and Nora Buli; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

By Susanna Twidale and Nora Buli


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PJSC GAZPROM 3.85% 216 Delayed Quote.-39.25%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 4.90% 262.2437 Delayed Quote.42.90%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -7.30% 82.5 Delayed Quote.27.77%
All news about PJSC GAZPROM
02:24pEurope would struggle to refill gas storage without Russian supplies
RE
02:09pExclusive-Russia to keep gas contract currency unchanged in rouble switch, sources say
RE
12:06pGazprom offices targeted in EU antitrust raids - source
RE
12:00pGazprom Considers Options With Gas Buyers Over Currency Payment Change in Contracts
MT
11:43aAll Russia's big exports could soon be in roubles, Kremlin signals
RE
11:39aGazprom offices target of EU antitrust raids - source
RE
10:52aEU Raids Gazprom's Offices In Germany
MT
10:31aItaly Waits on Gazprom to Demand Ruble Payments Before Sounding Alarm on Supplies
MT
10:03aEU nations' measures in case Russian gas supply stops
RE
09:53aRussia hopes Europe will find creative solution to roubles-for-gas problem - RIA
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PJSC GAZPROM
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 135 B - -
Net income 2021 30 977 M - -
Net Debt 2021 37 602 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 1,90x
Yield 2021 18,8%
Capitalization 60 440 M 60 440 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,72x
EV / Sales 2022 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 477 600
Free-Float 50,5%
Chart PJSC GAZPROM
Duration : Period :
PJSC Gazprom Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 2,56 $
Average target price 5,67 $
Spread / Average Target 122%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexei Borisovich Miller Deputy Chairman & Chairman-Management Board
Viktor Alexeevich Zubkov Chairman
Denis Vladimirovich Fedorov Head-Marketing & Administration Department
Yuri Stanislavovich Nosov Head-Administration Department
Timur Askarovich Kulibayev Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PJSC GAZPROM-39.25%56 046
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY17.04%2 232 132
SHELL PLC24.68%201 578
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED19.02%154 147
TOTALENERGIES SE2.64%139 893
EQUINOR ASA29.59%113 415