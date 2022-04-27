France to host EU energy meeting next on May 2 over Russia gas supplies

BRUSSELS, April 27 (Reuters) - France will host a meeting of
EU energy ministers on May 2 to discuss how to deal with
Russia's decision to halt gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria,
said French energy and environment minister Barbara Pompili on
Wednesday.
"In light of the halt to deliveries of Russian gas to Poland
and Bulgaria, Europeans need to remain united and show
solidarity with one another. I will organise a meeting on Monday
afternoon with my counterparts for a special meeting of the EU
ministers in charge of energy," added Pompili on her Twitter
feed.
Russia's Gazprom halted gas supplies to Poland and
Bulgaria on Wednesday over their refusal to pay in roubles,
cranking up an economic war with Europe in response to Western
sanctions imposed for Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
