    GAZP   RU0007661625

PJSC GAZPROM

(GAZP)
  Report
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  04-25
225.85 RUB   +9.45%
02:16pFrance to host EU energy meeting next on May 2 over Russia gas supplies
RE
01:07pOil prices dip as dollar soars, U.S. crude stocks edge higher
RE
12:59pCountries ask EU for clearer advice on Russian gas payments
RE
France to host EU energy meeting next on May 2 over Russia gas supplies

04/27/2022 | 02:16pm EDT
BRUSSELS, April 27 (Reuters) - France will host a meeting of EU energy ministers on May 2 to discuss how to deal with Russia's decision to halt gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria, said French energy and environment minister Barbara Pompili on Wednesday.

"In light of the halt to deliveries of Russian gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Europeans need to remain united and show solidarity with one another. I will organise a meeting on Monday afternoon with my counterparts for a special meeting of the EU ministers in charge of energy," added Pompili on her Twitter feed.

Russia's Gazprom halted gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria on Wednesday over their refusal to pay in roubles, cranking up an economic war with Europe in response to Western sanctions imposed for Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PJSC GAZPROM 9.45% 225.85 End-of-day quote.-34.21%
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM NEFT 5.31% 399.6 End-of-day quote.-26.65%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -2.17% 73.25 Delayed Quote.0.12%
All news about PJSC GAZPROM
11:51aUniper sees Russian gas imports as safe despite supply stop to Poland, Bulgaria
RE
11:48aEUROPE : US, European shares rise as earnings mixed; euro dives to lowest since 2017
RE
11:46aUS, European shares rise as earnings mixed; euro dives to lowest since 2017
RE
11:20a10 Gazprom Customers Reportedly Open Gazprombank Accounts; Four Pay in Ruble
MT
11:10aWhat is the EU's stance on Russia's roubles gas payment demand?
RE
10:47aRouble hits over 2-year high vs euro in Moscow as Russia halts some gas supplies
RE
10:41aArcelorMittal's Polish Arm Studies Impact of Russian Gas Supply Suspension
MT
Analyst Recommendations on PJSC GAZPROM
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 134 B - -
Net income 2021 30 189 M - -
Net Debt 2021 30 036 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 2,18x
Yield 2021 16,8%
Capitalization 70 894 M 70 894 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,75x
EV / Sales 2022 0,68x
Nbr of Employees 477 600
Free-Float 50,5%
Technical analysis trends PJSC GAZPROM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 3,00 $
Average target price 5,75 $
Spread / Average Target 91,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexei Borisovich Miller Deputy Chairman & Chairman-Management Board
Viktor Alexeevich Zubkov Chairman
Denis Vladimirovich Fedorov Head-Marketing & Administration Department
Yuri Stanislavovich Nosov Head-Administration Department
Timur Askarovich Kulibayev Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PJSC GAZPROM-34.21%70 894
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY21.09%2 310 548
SHELL PLC34.91%201 548
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED6.34%133 162
TOTALENERGIES SE0.28%123 248
EQUINOR ASA32.77%109 001