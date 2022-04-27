France to host EU energy meeting next on May 2 over Russia gas supplies

BRUSSELS, April 27 (Reuters) - France will host a meeting of EU energy ministers on May 2 to discuss how to deal with Russia's decision to halt gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria, said French energy and environment minister Barbara Pompili on Wednesday.

"In light of the halt to deliveries of Russian gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Europeans need to remain united and show solidarity with one another. I will organise a meeting on Monday afternoon with my counterparts for a special meeting of the EU ministers in charge of energy," added Pompili on her Twitter feed.

Russia's Gazprom halted gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria on Wednesday over their refusal to pay in roubles, cranking up an economic war with Europe in response to Western sanctions imposed for Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

