Gazprom books Yamal pipeline's capacity for gas transit to Germany for Tuesday night

May 3 (Reuters) - Russian energy giant Gazprom
booked transit capacity for westbound gas shipments to Germany
via the Yamal - Europe pipeline on Tuesday night, according to
data of the GSA Platform booking platform.
The data showed that Gazprom booked 18.8 million kilowatt
hours per hour (kWh/h) of 38.4 million kWh/h on offer.
Physical gas flows via the Yamal-Europe pipeline, which
normally brings gas from Russia via Poland to Germany, stopped
on Tuesday, data from the Gascade pipeline operator
showed.
Physical exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the
German border had been flowing in the eastward, reverse mode, to
Poland at 11.18 million kWh/h before dropping to zero, the data
showed.
