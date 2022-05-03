Log in
    GAZP   RU0007661625

PJSC GAZPROM

(GAZP)
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  04-28
240.40 RUB   +1.21%
03:11pGazprom books Yamal pipeline's capacity for gas transit to Germany for Tuesday night
RE
01:22pPhysical gas flows on Yamal-Europe pipeline at Mallnow halt -Gascade data
RE
09:25aGreece, Bulgaria say new LNG terminal will help cut reliance on Russia
RE
Gazprom books Yamal pipeline's capacity for gas transit to Germany for Tuesday night

05/03/2022
May 3 (Reuters) - Russian energy giant Gazprom booked transit capacity for westbound gas shipments to Germany via the Yamal - Europe pipeline on Tuesday night, according to data of the GSA Platform booking platform.

The data showed that Gazprom booked 18.8 million kilowatt hours per hour (kWh/h) of 38.4 million kWh/h on offer.

Physical gas flows via the Yamal-Europe pipeline, which normally brings gas from Russia via Poland to Germany, stopped on Tuesday, data from the Gascade pipeline operator showed.

Physical exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border had been flowing in the eastward, reverse mode, to Poland at 11.18 million kWh/h before dropping to zero, the data showed. (Reporting by Reuters)


© Reuters 2022
ChangeLast1st jan.
PJSC GAZPROM 1.21% 240.4 End-of-day quote.-29.97%
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM NEFT 2.01% 417 End-of-day quote.-23.46%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -3.98% 67.75 Delayed Quote.-2.79%
