    GAZP   RU0007661625

PJSC GAZPROM

(GAZP)
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  05-11
230.56 RUB   -4.72%
Gazprom cuts nominations for gas transit via Ukraine on May 13

05/13/2022 | 01:16am EDT
The logo of Gazprom company is seen on the facade of a business centre in Saint Petersburg

KYIV (Reuters) - Russia's Gazprom has reduced the booked capacity for gas transit through Ukraine via the Sudzha entry point on May 13 to 60.8 million cubic metres (mcm) from the previously announced 65.7 mcm, Ukraine pipeline operator data showed on Friday.

The state-run operator said earlier that Gazprom had booked capacity of 53.45 mcm via Sudzha for Thursday.

(Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Christopher Cushing)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PJSC GAZPROM -4.72% 230.56 End-of-day quote.-32.84%
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM NEFT -3.49% 383.05 End-of-day quote.-29.69%
01:16aGazprom cuts nominations for gas transit via Ukraine on May 13
RE
12:24aItalian Energy Giant Eni To Meet Gazprom Payment Deadline By End-May
MT
05/12Gazprom's Wingas says it gets no gas from Russia, customers not affected
RE
05/12German lawmakers approve possible expropriation of energy companies
RE
05/12Austria tells Gazprom 'use it or lose it' on gas storage -paper
RE
05/12Russia could cut gas supply to Finland on Friday -newspaper
RE
05/12Nornickel is first Russian firm to get OK to keep listing abroad
RE
05/12Exclusive-Ukraine will not reopen gas route until it controls pipeline system
RE
05/12Ukraine will not reopen gas route until it controls pipeline system
RE
05/12Russia Cuts Supplies To Gazprom's Former Unit Seized By Germany
MT
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 134 B - -
Net income 2021 30 189 M - -
Net Debt 2021 30 036 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 2,58x
Yield 2021 14,2%
Capitalization 84 128 M 84 128 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,85x
EV / Sales 2022 0,77x
Nbr of Employees 477 600
Free-Float 50,5%
Technical analysis trends PJSC GAZPROM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 3,56 $
Average target price 5,75 $
Spread / Average Target 61,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexei Borisovich Miller Deputy Chairman & Chairman-Management Board
Viktor Alexeevich Zubkov Chairman
Denis Vladimirovich Fedorov Head-Marketing & Administration Department
Yuri Stanislavovich Nosov Head-Administration Department
Timur Askarovich Kulibayev Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PJSC GAZPROM-32.84%84 128
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY24.86%2 424 884
SHELL PLC37.19%214 242
TOTALENERGIES SE10.62%137 507
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED7.49%135 053
EQUINOR ASA39.81%109 498