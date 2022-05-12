Log in
    GAZP   RU0007661625

PJSC GAZPROM

(GAZP)
05-10
241.99 RUB   +0.79%
04:41pGazprom's Wingas says it gets no gas from Russia, customers not affected
03:44pGerman lawmakers approve possible expropriation of energy companies
01:33pAustria tells Gazprom 'use it or lose it' on gas storage -paper
Gazprom's Wingas says it gets no gas from Russia, customers not affected

05/12/2022 | 04:41pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: A general view of the WINGAS gas storage facility near the northern German town of Rehden

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Wingas, a Gazprom unit in Germany taken over by a German regulator and one of Germany's biggest gas traders, said on Thursday it is one of the companies that no longer receives gas from Russia due to sanctions imposed by Moscow.

Wingas added its customers are still receiving their contractually agreed gas quantities as the company buys gas from different trading points across Europe.

(Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff; Writing by Zuzanna Szymanska; Editing by Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2022
