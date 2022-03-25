Germany approves law mandating full gas storage before winter

BERLIN, March 25 (Reuters) - The Bundestag lower house on
Friday approved legislation requiring Germany's
privately-operated gas storage facilities to be full at the
start of the next winter, to try to avert shortages in the event
of a halt in Russian gas imports.
The law requires facilities to be 65% full by Aug. 1, 80%
full by October, when the heating season and the gas season for
utilities and traders starts, and 90% by November.
Storage levels, currently at 25%, must be at least 40% in
February 2023.
Germany's gas market trading hub, Trading Hub Europe (THE),
which is overseen by the country's energy regulator, will be
responsible for ensuring the thresholds are met by issuing
tenders for traders.
The law allows THE to purchase gas via tenders using state
funds in case of an emergency.
Chancellor Olaf Scholz's government has been acting to cut
Germany's exposure to Russian energy imports after President
Vladimir Putin began what he has called a "special military
operation" in Ukraine on Feb. 24. Kyiv and the West say Putin
launched an unprovoked war.
The law aligns with coordination at European Union level for
member states to build up stocks and buy more gas from third
countries.
In the four weeks since the invasion, Germany reduced its
gas imports from Russia to 40% from 55%, Economy Minister Robert
Habeck said on Friday.
Energy prices in Europe hit records even before the
invasion. European countries accused the Kremlin of deliberately
reducing the volumes of gas delivered through pipelines to
historically low levels. Russia denied this and said it had met
contractual demands.
In Germany, a third of gas storage belongs to Russia's
Gazprom, whose facilities in Germany had lower levels
of stored gas this winter than those operated by other
companies.
If there is a risk of shortage, the law allows the national
energy hub to use facilities that are empty or below the
stipulated filling levels to store its own gas purchases.
Operators have criticised the plans, saying they interfere
with the market and price signals.
(Reporting by Markus Wacket and Vera Eckert; Editing by Zuzanna
Szymanska and Barbara Lewis)