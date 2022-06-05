Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. PJSC Gazprom
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GAZP   RU0007661625

PJSC GAZPROM

(GAZP)
  Report
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  06-02
297.00 RUB   +0.34%
11:31aGermany faces 5 billion euros a year hit from Russian gas sanctions -newspaper
RE
06/03Russian rouble firms past 62 vs dollar, Yandex shares fall after EU sanctions
RE
06/02German energy grid needs, citizen interests to be weighed carefully - regulator
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Germany faces 5 billion euros a year hit from Russian gas sanctions -newspaper

06/05/2022 | 11:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Gazprom Germania is pictured at their headquarters in Berlin

BERLIN (Reuters) - Russia's sanctions against Gazprom Germania and its subsidiaries could cost German taxpayers and gas users an extra 5 billion euros ($5.4 billion) a year to pay for replacement gas, the Welt am Sonntag weekly reported, citing industry representatives.

In May, Russia decided to stop supplying Gazprom Germania, which had been the German subsidiary of Gazprom, after Berlin put the company under trustee management due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Since then, the Bundesnetzagentur energy regulator, acting as trustee, has had to buy replacement gas on the market to fulfil supply contracts with German municipal utilities and regional suppliers.

The economy ministry estimates an extra 10 million cubic meters per day are required, said a ministry spokesperson, confirming a number cited by the newspaper.

"The quantities are procured on the market and at market prices. No information can be given on the exact amounts due to commercial confidentiality," said the spokesperson in an emailed response.

Welt am Sonntag said the current cost would be about 3.5 billion euros a year and that further costs could arise from the filling of the Rehden natural gas storage facility which Economy Minister Robert Habeck ordered on Wednesday, it said.

The paper also said the additional costs would be passed on to energy suppliers and end customers in the form of a gas levy from October.

The ministry spokesperson said supplies were not at risk.

($1 = 0.9330 euros)

(Reporting by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Mark Potter and Raissa Kasolowsky)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PJSC GAZPROM 0.34% 297 End-of-day quote.-13.48%
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM NEFT 0.46% 412 End-of-day quote.-24.38%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 0.45% 399.0542 Real-time Quote.128.50%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 3.06% 63.11 Delayed Quote.-16.26%
All news about PJSC GAZPROM
11:31aGermany faces 5 billion euros a year hit from Russian gas sanctions -newspaper
RE
06/03Russian rouble firms past 62 vs dollar, Yandex shares fall after EU sanctions
RE
06/02German energy grid needs, citizen interests to be weighed carefully - regulator
RE
06/02Russian gas flows to Europe ease slightly
RE
06/01Germany to go ahead and fill Rehden gas storage - economy ministry
RE
06/01Netherlands, Germany to jointly develop new gas field in North Sea
RE
06/01Gazprom Keeps Euro Currency in Gas Deal With Bosnia's Energoinvest
MT
06/01Trades in Russian shares show investors testing the exits
RE
06/01How much oil does the European Union import from Russia?
RE
06/01GLOBAL LNG -Asian prices rise on demand growth; narrowing spread with Europe
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PJSC GAZPROM
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 162 B - -
Net income 2022 50 631 M - -
Net Debt 2022 39 823 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 2,38x
Yield 2022 14,0%
Capitalization 110 B 110 B -
EV / Sales 2022 0,93x
EV / Sales 2023 1,07x
Nbr of Employees 468
Free-Float 50,5%
Chart PJSC GAZPROM
Duration : Period :
PJSC Gazprom Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PJSC GAZPROM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 4,66 $
Average target price 5,30 $
Spread / Average Target 13,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexei Borisovich Miller Deputy Chairman & Chairman-Management Board
Viktor Alexeevich Zubkov Chairman
Denis Vladimirovich Fedorov Head-Marketing & Administration Department
Yuri Stanislavovich Nosov Head-Administration Department
Timur Askarovich Kulibayev Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PJSC GAZPROM-13.48%110 156
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY23.52%2 356 793
SHELL PLC45.58%219 426
TOTALENERGIES SE22.07%150 207
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED19.60%144 144
EQUINOR ASA47.50%118 264