  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. PJSC Gazprom
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GAZP   RU0007661625

PJSC GAZPROM

(GAZP)
  Report
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  04-28
240.40 RUB   +1.21%
09:01aGreece, Bulgaria say new LNG terminal will help cut reliance on Russia
RE
03:28aEastward gas flows on Yamal-Europe pipeline resume
RE
02:32aFortum writes down 2.1 bln euros from Russian operations
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Greece, Bulgaria say new LNG terminal will help cut reliance on Russia

05/03/2022 | 09:01am EDT
ATHENS, May 3 (Reuters) - Greece and Bulgaria said on Tuesday a new liquefied natural gas (LNG) facility to be built off the northern Greek port of Alexandroupolis would help create a new gas route for Europe and cut reliance on Russian gas at a crucial moment.

Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine prompted the United States and its allies to impose the most severe sanctions in modern history on Russia.

Moscow has warned it will respond in kind and last week its gas exporter Gazprom cut off supplies to Bulgaria and Poland for refusing to pay in roubles, with gas prices soaring on fears more states could be hit.

"Our countries all together are ready to assume a new crucial role in Europe's new energy map," Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said at an event to mark the start of implementing the floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) in Alexandroupolis.

"Recent blackmails by Moscow over natural gas make this cooperation not only necessary but urgent."

European Council President Charles Michel and the leaders of Bulgaria, Serbia and North Macedonia attended the ceremony.

Greece has been supplying Bulgaria with gas since it was cut off by Russia.

"The economic blackmail of the Kremlin against my country and the European Union will not succeed, because we will oppose it and today's event is a proof of that," Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov said.

The new FSRU, which will be anchored about 18 kilometres (11 miles) off Alexandroupolis port and carry gas to the shore via a 28 kilometre long pipeline, is expected to start operations at the end of 2023.

It will be able to regasify 5.5 billion cubic metres (bcm) of LNG annually and store 153,500 cubic metres.

Greece has one LNG terminal off Athens. With the new Alexandroupolis terminal and other projects in the pipeline, it could triple its regasification capacity by the end of 2023, Mitsotakis said.

The Alexandroupolis terminal will be built by Gastrade, owned by Greece's Copelouzos family, at a cost of 360 million euros ($378 million).

Greek gas utility DEPA, Bulgaria's Bulgartransgaz and Greek gas operator DESFA are also participating in the project, which will complement a new gas link between the Greek town of Komotini and Bulgaria's Stara Zagora, the so-called Interconnector Greece Bulgaria (IGB), expected to become operational later this year.

($1 = 0.9513 euros) (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou Additional reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova Editing by Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PJSC GAZPROM 1.21% 240.4 End-of-day quote.-29.97%
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM NEFT 2.01% 417 End-of-day quote.-23.46%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 6.41% 372.3664 Real-time Quote.100.40%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -5.74% 66.75 Delayed Quote.-2.79%
Analyst Recommendations on PJSC GAZPROM
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 134 B - -
Net income 2021 30 189 M - -
Net Debt 2021 30 036 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 2,46x
Yield 2021 14,8%
Capitalization 80 199 M 80 058 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,82x
EV / Sales 2022 0,74x
Nbr of Employees 477 600
Free-Float 50,5%
Chart PJSC GAZPROM
Duration : Period :
PJSC Gazprom Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PJSC GAZPROM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 3,39 $
Average target price 5,75 $
Spread / Average Target 69,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexei Borisovich Miller Deputy Chairman & Chairman-Management Board
Viktor Alexeevich Zubkov Chairman
Denis Vladimirovich Fedorov Head-Marketing & Administration Department
Yuri Stanislavovich Nosov Head-Administration Department
Timur Askarovich Kulibayev Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PJSC GAZPROM-29.97%80 058
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY25.42%2 392 971
SHELL PLC33.99%204 084
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED9.51%142 038
TOTALENERGIES SE5.27%127 859
EQUINOR ASA34.72%107 762