Greece, Bulgaria say new LNG terminal will help cut reliance on Russia

ATHENS, May 3 (Reuters) - Greece and Bulgaria said on
Tuesday a new liquefied natural gas (LNG) facility to be built
off the northern Greek port of Alexandroupolis would help create
a new gas route for Europe and cut reliance on Russian gas at a
crucial moment.
Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine prompted the United
States and its allies to impose the most severe sanctions in
modern history on Russia.
Moscow has warned it will respond in kind and last week its
gas exporter Gazprom cut off supplies to Bulgaria and
Poland for refusing to pay in roubles, with gas prices soaring
on fears more states could be hit.
"Our countries all together are ready to assume a new
crucial role in Europe's new energy map," Greek Prime Minister
Kyriakos Mitsotakis said at an event to mark the start of
implementing the floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU)
in Alexandroupolis.
"Recent blackmails by Moscow over natural gas make this
cooperation not only necessary but urgent."
European Council President Charles Michel and the leaders of
Bulgaria, Serbia and North Macedonia attended the ceremony.
Greece has been supplying Bulgaria with gas since it was cut
off by Russia.
"The economic blackmail of the Kremlin against my country
and the European Union will not succeed, because we will oppose
it and today's event is a proof of that," Bulgarian Prime
Minister Kiril Petkov said.
The new FSRU, which will be anchored about 18 kilometres (11
miles) off Alexandroupolis port and carry gas to the shore via a
28 kilometre long pipeline, is expected to start operations at
the end of 2023.
It will be able to regasify 5.5 billion cubic metres (bcm)
of LNG annually and store 153,500 cubic metres.
Greece has one LNG terminal off Athens. With the new
Alexandroupolis terminal and other projects in the pipeline, it
could triple its regasification capacity by the end of 2023,
Mitsotakis said.
The Alexandroupolis terminal will be built by Gastrade,
owned by Greece's Copelouzos family, at a cost of 360 million
euros ($378 million).
Greek gas utility DEPA, Bulgaria's Bulgartransgaz and Greek
gas operator DESFA are also participating in the project, which
will complement a new gas link between the Greek town of
Komotini and Bulgaria's Stara Zagora, the so-called
Interconnector Greece Bulgaria (IGB), expected to become
operational later this year.
