Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. PJSC Gazprom
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GAZP   RU0007661625

PJSC GAZPROM

(GAZP)
  Report
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  05-19
263.00 RUB   -1.38%
01:52pGreece's DEPA concludes payment to Gazprom for April gas supplies -report
RE
07:41aGazprom 'Completely' Suspends Gas Supplies To Finland's Gasum
MT
07:06aGazprom's UK Energy Supply Unit Considering Changing Name
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Greece's DEPA concludes payment to Gazprom for April gas supplies -report

05/23/2022 | 01:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Gazprom company is seen on the facade of a business centre in Saint Petersburg

ATHENS, May 23 (Reuters) - DEPA Commercial, Greece's biggest gas importer, has paid Russian gas producer Gazprom in euros for April natural gas supplies, the semi-state Athens News Agency reported on Monday.

State-controlled DEPA Commercial has a gas supply contract with Gazprom which expires in 2026.

The transaction was concluded in line with May 19 guidelines by the European Commission, without breaching sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine and EU decisions, the report said, citing unnamed sources.

The debate over Russia's demand that foreign buyers pay for gas in roubles has tested the resolve of European governments to take a hard line against Moscow over the war in Ukraine.

Poland, Bulgaria and Finland have refused to comply with Moscow's demand that importers pay for gas via rouble accounts with Gazprombank and their supplies have been cut. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou Editing by Chris Reese and Grant McCool)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PJSC GAZPROM -1.38% 263 End-of-day quote.-23.39%
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM NEFT -2.63% 407 End-of-day quote.-25.29%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 7.81% 413.4751 Real-time Quote.119.25%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -4.34% 58.2 Delayed Quote.-17.60%
All news about PJSC GAZPROM
01:52pGreece's DEPA concludes payment to Gazprom for April gas supplies -report
RE
07:41aGazprom 'Completely' Suspends Gas Supplies To Finland's Gasum
MT
07:06aGazprom's UK Energy Supply Unit Considering Changing Name
MT
04:16aPoland ends deal to receive Russian gas after rouble dispute
RE
03:58aEastward flows via Yamal-Europe gas pipeline rise
RE
03:08aPoland to terminate agreement with Russia regarding Yamal gas pipeline, says minister
RE
01:53aGermany, Italy Allow Companies To Open Ruble Accounts To Buy Russian Gas
MT
01:28aGazprom Halts Russian Gas Supply to Finland Over Ruble Payment Demand
MT
05/21Russia stops gas flows to Finland over payments dispute
RE
05/20Germany and Italy approved Russian gas payments after nod from Brussels - sources
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PJSC GAZPROM
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 162 B - -
Net income 2022 50 631 M - -
Net Debt 2022 39 823 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 2,16x
Yield 2022 16,6%
Capitalization 100 B 105 B -
EV / Sales 2022 0,86x
EV / Sales 2023 1,00x
Nbr of Employees 468
Free-Float 50,5%
Chart PJSC GAZPROM
Duration : Period :
PJSC Gazprom Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PJSC GAZPROM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 4,24 $
Average target price 5,30 $
Spread / Average Target 25,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexei Borisovich Miller Deputy Chairman & Chairman-Management Board
Viktor Alexeevich Zubkov Chairman
Denis Vladimirovich Fedorov Head-Marketing & Administration Department
Yuri Stanislavovich Nosov Head-Administration Department
Timur Askarovich Kulibayev Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PJSC GAZPROM-23.39%100 167
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY20.45%2 298 105
SHELL PLC44.07%217 665
TOTALENERGIES SE15.86%140 800
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED12.68%136 799
EQUINOR ASA42.69%110 709