Greece's DEPA concludes payment to Gazprom for April gas supplies -report

ATHENS, May 23 (Reuters) - DEPA Commercial, Greece's biggest
gas importer, has paid Russian gas producer Gazprom in
euros for April natural gas supplies, the semi-state Athens News
Agency reported on Monday.
State-controlled DEPA Commercial has a gas supply contract
with Gazprom which expires in 2026.
The transaction was concluded in line with May 19 guidelines
by the European Commission, without breaching sanctions against
Russia for its invasion of Ukraine and EU decisions, the report
said, citing unnamed sources.
The debate over Russia's demand that foreign buyers pay for
gas in roubles has tested the resolve of European governments to
take a hard line against Moscow over the war in Ukraine.
Poland, Bulgaria and Finland have refused to comply with
Moscow's demand that importers pay for gas via rouble accounts
with Gazprombank and their supplies have been cut.
(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou
Editing by Chris Reese and Grant McCool)