  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. PJSC Gazprom
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GAZP   RU0007661625

PJSC GAZPROM

(GAZP)
  Report
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  2022-07-07
198.00 RUB   +0.04%
02:03pHungary in talks with Russia about buying more gas
RE
01:34pEXCLUSIVE-NORD STREAM TURBINE STUCK IN TRANSIT AS MOSCOW DRAGS FEET ON PERMITS : sources
RE
08:36aHungary in talks with Russia about buying more gas
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Hungary in talks with Russia about buying more gas

07/21/2022 | 02:03pm EDT
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov meets with his Hungarian counterpart Peter Szijjarto in Moscow

(Reuters) - Russia will consider a request from Hungary to buy more Russian gas, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday, after meeting his Hungarian counterpart in Moscow.

Lavrov was speaking during a visit to Moscow by Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto.

European Union member Hungary has maintained what it calls pragmatic relations with Moscow since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, creating tensions with some EU allies keen to take a tougher line. Hungary, which is about 85% dependent on Russian gas, firmly opposes the idea of any EU sanctions on Russian gas imports.

Szijjarto told a news conference that in order to ensure safety of supplies, Hungary needed a further 700 million cubic meters of gas on top of an existing long-term supply deal with Russia.

"Looking at the current market situation, like it or not ... without Russian sources it would not be possible to buy an additional 700 million cubic meters of gas," Szijjarto said, adding that talks were under way with Russia about the additional purchases.

Lavrov told the news conference that Russia would consider the Hungarian request to increase gas purchases.

Szijjarto said Hungary's gas storages had been filled to a level that covers just over 27% of the country's annual consumption needs.

"My goal is to complete the talks as soon as possible," he added, reiterating that Hungary wanted a ceasefire and peace talks to end the war in Ukraine.

Szijjarto has also held talks with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak and Denis Manturov, Russia's deputy prime minister and minister of industry and trade, the Russian government said in a statement.

"Today the political situation is rather complicated, but we appreciate the position of the Hungarian government, which consistently defends its national interests. We are determined to further develop our relations, including in the energy sector," Novak told Szijjarto, according to the statement.

Under a 15-year deal with Russian energy giant Gazprom signed last year, Hungary receives 3.5 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas per year via Bulgaria and Serbia, and a further 1 bcm via a pipeline from Austria.

Szijjarto said on Monday that Hungary was in talks with Russia about redirecting all of its gas shipments under the long-term supply deal to the Turkstream pipeline that brings gas to Hungary via Serbia. The ministers did not mention this topic at Thursday's news conference.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Nick Macfie, Mark Potter and Leslie Adler)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PJSC GAZPROM 0.04% 198 End-of-day quote.-42.32%
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM NEFT 0.61% 390.3 End-of-day quote.-28.36%
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY TRANSNEFT 0.20% 123650 End-of-day quote.-22.13%
ROSSETI, PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY -0.26% 0.6039 End-of-day quote.-45.86%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 5.99% 57.5 Delayed Quote.-23.93%
Analyst Recommendations on PJSC GAZPROM
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 163 B - -
Net income 2022 56 293 M - -
Net Debt 2022 23 071 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 1,72x
Yield 2022 21,2%
Capitalization 74 282 M 81 067 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,60x
EV / Sales 2023 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 468
Free-Float 50,5%
Chart PJSC GAZPROM
Duration : Period :
PJSC Gazprom Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PJSC GAZPROM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 3,14 $
Average target price 4,76 $
Spread / Average Target 51,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexei Borisovich Miller Deputy Chairman & Chairman-Management Board
Viktor Alexeevich Zubkov Chairman
Denis Vladimirovich Fedorov Head-Marketing & Administration Department
Yuri Stanislavovich Nosov Head-Administration Department
Timur Askarovich Kulibayev Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PJSC GAZPROM-42.32%84 176
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY19.53%2 276 451
SHELL PLC25.63%180 425
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED4.61%135 417
TOTALENERGIES SE10.02%128 706
EQUINOR ASA44.04%111 744