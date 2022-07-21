Hungary to try to ensure gas supplies in talks in Russia

BUDAPEST, July 21 (Reuters) - Hungary's foreign minister has
arrived in Moscow where he wants to talk about ensuring gas
supplies for his country and finding a peaceful solution to the
war in Ukraine, he said on Thursday.
Peter Szijjarto will meet Russian Foreign Minister Sergei
Lavrov and Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, state
news agency MTI reported, citing a foreign ministry spokesman.
Szijjarto and Lavrov are expected to hold a news conference
later on Thursday.
"We have arrived in Moscow. We have two tasks ahead: to
ensure that there will be natural gas supplies for Hungarian
people and stress that we want peace as soon as possible,"
Szijjarto posted on his Facebook page.
Under a 15-year deal with Russian energy giant Gazprom
signed last year, Hungary receives 3.5 billion cubic
metres (bcm) of gas per year via Bulgaria and Serbia, and a
further 1 bcm via a pipeline from Austria.
Szijjarto said earlier that Budapest was in talks to buy
more gas on the market before the heating season as countries in
Europe scramble to fill up and as energy prices skyrocket.
He also said on Monday that Hungary was in talks with Russia
about redirecting all of its gas shipments under the long-term
supply deal to the Turkstream pipeline that brings gas to
Hungary via Serbia.
