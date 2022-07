VILNIUS, July 30 (Reuters) - Latvia does not expect Gazprom's decision to halt gas exports to the Baltic country to have any major impact, Edijs Saicans, deputy state secretary on energy policy at the Latvian ministry of economics, said on Saturday.

Gazprom earlier said it had stopped supplying neighbouring Latvia with gas, accusing it of violating conditions for gas withdrawal. (Reporting by Augustas Stankevicius, writing by Terje Solsvik, Editing by William Maclean)