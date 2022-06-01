Netherlands, Germany to jointly develop new gas field in North Sea

AMSTERDAM, June 1 (Reuters) - The Netherlands and Germany
will jointly develop and exploit a new gas field in the North
Sea to help secure gas supply as Europe tries to wean itself off
Russian fossil fuels, the Dutch government said on Wednesday.
Production at the field some 19 km (12 miles) off the north
coast of both countries is expected to start by the end of 2024,
the government said.
Germany's Lower Saxony region last year had decided not to
grant permits to the project, but reversed its decision due to
the war in Ukraine, the Dutch ministry of Economic Affairs said.
The announcement came a day after Russian energy giant
Gazprom cut off all its gas supplies to Dutch gas
trader GasTerra after it had refused to agree to Moscow's
demands for payment in roubles.
The Netherlands for decades was a major supplier of natural
gas, but it has become a net importer in recent years, after
drastically reducing production at its massive Groningen field
in the north of the country.
Production in Groningen is set to end by 2024 at the latest
to limit seismic risks in the region and the government has in
recent months repeatedly said an increase would only be
considered as an option of last resort to secure household
supply.
(Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Jan Harvey and Jonathan
Oatis)