    GAZP   RU0007661625

PJSC GAZPROM

(GAZP)
  Report
Nord Stream 2 AG Considers Filing for Insolvency, Reuters Reports

03/01/2022 | 06:50am EST
-- Swiss-registered firm Nord Stream 2 AG is considering filing for insolvency, Reuters reports, citing two sources familiar with the matter.

-- The company, which manages the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project linking Russia to Germany, would do so in the attempt "to settle claims ahead of a U.S. sanction deadline for other entities to stop dealings with it," according to the news outlet.

--Last week, the U.S. said it plans to impose sanctions on Nord Stream 2, following the German government's decision to halt the pipeline's certification process in retaliation for Russia's invasion of Ukraine.


Full story: https://reut.rs/3K2CSLK


Write to Giulia Petroni at giulia.petroni@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-01-22 0649ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PJSC GAZPROM 8.57% 228 Delayed Quote.-33.41%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -7.02% 96.955 Delayed Quote.11.96%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 137 B - -
Net income 2021 33 036 M - -
Net Debt 2021 41 931 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 2,02x
Yield 2021 21,0%
Capitalization 67 777 M 59 469 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,80x
EV / Sales 2022 0,68x
Nbr of Employees 477 600
Free-Float -
Technical analysis trends PJSC GAZPROM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 2,87 $
Average target price 6,13 $
Spread / Average Target 114%
Managers and Directors
Alexei Borisovich Miller Deputy Chairman & Chairman-Management Board
Viktor Alexeevich Zubkov Chairman
Denis Vladimirovich Fedorov Head-Marketing & Administration Department
Yuri Stanislavovich Nosov Head-Administration Department
Timur Askarovich Kulibayev Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PJSC GAZPROM-33.41%59 469
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY16.06%2 213 639
SHELL PLC22.04%202 363
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED20.17%159 351
TOTALENERGIES SE2.15%132 990
EQUINOR ASA18.04%101 786