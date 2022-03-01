Nord Stream 2 AG Considers Filing for Insolvency, Reuters Reports

-- Swiss-registered firm Nord Stream 2 AG is considering filing for insolvency, Reuters reports, citing two sources familiar with the matter.

-- The company, which manages the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project linking Russia to Germany, would do so in the attempt "to settle claims ahead of a U.S. sanction deadline for other entities to stop dealings with it," according to the news outlet.

--Last week, the U.S. said it plans to impose sanctions on Nord Stream 2, following the German government's decision to halt the pipeline's certification process in retaliation for Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Full story: https://reut.rs/3K2CSLK

Write to Giulia Petroni at giulia.petroni@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-01-22 0649ET