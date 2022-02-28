Norway pension fund KLP to divest from Russia

OSLO, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Norway's largest pension fund KLP
said on Monday it would divest from Russia following the
invasion of Ukraine, in the latest example of an international
investor exiting the country.
KLP's Russian assets had a total value of just under 500
million Norwegian crowns ($56.39 million) in 22 companies,
including energy firms Gazprom, Lukoil and
Rosneft and banks VTB and Sberbank
.
Kiran Aziz, KLP’s head of responsible investments, said KLP
had already sold its Russian holdings listed in London and that
it was in the process of selling its assets listed in New York.
"For assets listed in Moscow, it is of course not possible
to sell right now," Aziz told Reuters, referring to the decision
by the Russian central bank to freeze all trading on the Moscow
stock exchange.
The decision comes a day after the Norwegian government
announced that its $1.3 trillion sovereign wealth fund, the
world's largest, would divest from Russia.
($1 = 8.8661 Norwegian crowns)
(Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)