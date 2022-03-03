Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. PJSC Gazprom
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GAZP   RU0007661625

PJSC GAZPROM

(GAZP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Norway wealth fund's Russian investments are worthless, says CEO

03/03/2022 | 07:23am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A general view of the Norwegian central bank, where Norway's sovereign wealth fund is situated, in Oslo

OSLO (Reuters) - The Russian assets of Norway's $1.3 trillion wealth fund, the world's largest, have become worthless following Russia's invasion of Ukraine and selling them as instructed by the government will take time, the fund's CEO said on Thursday.

The fund held investments in Russia worth some 27 billion crowns ($3.0 billion) at the end of 2021, equivalent to 0.2% of its total value, and down from 30 billion crowns a year earlier.

As of March 2, they were likely worth 2.5 billion crowns, CEO Nicolai Tangen told a news conference on Thursday, noting their exact value was "highly uncertain" given the Moscow bourse has been shut since Monday.

"They are pretty much written off," Tangen later told Reuters.

The fund's Russian assets consisted of shares in 51 companies at the end of 2021. The most valuable stakes were in gas producer Gazprom, bank Sberbank and oil firm Lukoil, which together accounted for two-thirds of the total.

All the investments were in equities, with 80% of them listed on the Moscow stock exchange, 18% in London and 0.6% in New York, a fund spokesperson told Reuters.

On the morning of the invasion, on Feb. 24, the fund's leadership had an investment meeting and "decided to do very little".

"We did not freeze the activity but the net activity was very little," Tangen said.

MUST SELL

On Sunday the Norwegian government ordered the fund to first freeze, and then divest its Russian assets. The ban also includes Russian stocks listed in London and New York, Tangen said.

The fund said divesting would take time as it was unclear when the Moscow bourse would reopen and how trading would work. The fund also needs to ensure it does not sell to individuals under international sanctions.

"So we don't know what the plan will look like," said Tangen.

More broadly, the war in Ukraine was "amplifying" the risk on financial markets, he said.

"It has an inflationary effect and we see that through energy, food, other raw materials coming from that part of the world and we are seeing it in economic growth. All things being equal, (we see) lower economic growth," said Tangen.

"For companies, the risk is more on the supply chain, with problems ... that could have an effect. We are seeing some car production closed down as a result of this, but that is relatively small (so far).

"(Overall) this is all negative for globalisation."

Investing the state's revenues from oil and gas production and managed by a unit of Norway's central bank, the fund is one of the world's largest investors, investing its cash in equities, bonds, real estate and renewable energy projects.

The fund's value stood at 12.3 trillion crowns at the end of 2021, equivalent to $257,000 for every Norwegian man, woman and child.


Graphic: Market value of Norway's wealth fund-

(Editing by Terje Solsvik and Elaine Hardcastle)

By Gwladys Fouche


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.00% 114.48 Delayed Quote.38.14%
PJSC GAZPROM 8.57% 228 Delayed Quote.-33.41%
PJSC GAZPROM NEFT 14.41% 400.45 Delayed Quote.-26.50%
PJSC LUKOIL 5.70% 4915 Delayed Quote.-25.22%
PJSC SBERBANK -0.80% 131.12 Delayed Quote.-55.32%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 15.26% 117.675 Delayed Quote.44.75%
WTI 1.44% 112.26 Delayed Quote.41.16%
All news about PJSC GAZPROM
07:23aNorway wealth fund's Russian investments are worthless, says CEO
RE
06:42aRussian ETF up 100% in London as some investors hunt bargains
RE
04:33aNorway wealth fund's Russian investments fall 90% -CEO
RE
04:13aLondon-listed Russian ETF up 40% after LSE halts receipts trading
RE
03:30aLondon Stock Exchange Halts Trading In Russian Global Depository Receipts Amid Sanction..
MT
03:04aLondon Stock Exchange suspends trading in several GDRs of Russian firms
RE
02:44aLondon Stock Exchange says Russian sanctions will have minimal impact
RE
02:23aNorway wealth fund held $3 bln in Russian investments at end of 2021
RE
01:47aRussian gas flows via Yamal pipeline to Germany halt, bids remain
RE
03/02Gazprom To Settle $1.3 Billion Debt Due March 7
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PJSC GAZPROM
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 128 B - -
Net income 2021 30 741 M - -
Net Debt 2021 40 658 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 2,02x
Yield 2021 19,9%
Capitalization 67 777 M 50 940 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,85x
EV / Sales 2022 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 477 600
Free-Float -
Chart PJSC GAZPROM
Duration : Period :
PJSC Gazprom Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PJSC GAZPROM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 2,87 $
Average target price 5,86 $
Spread / Average Target 104%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexei Borisovich Miller Deputy Chairman & Chairman-Management Board
Viktor Alexeevich Zubkov Chairman
Denis Vladimirovich Fedorov Head-Marketing & Administration Department
Yuri Stanislavovich Nosov Head-Administration Department
Timur Askarovich Kulibayev Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PJSC GAZPROM-33.41%50 940
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY20.25%2 293 432
SHELL PLC27.37%208 631
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED22.48%161 066
TOTALENERGIES SE7.50%138 239
EQUINOR ASA28.44%109 831